James McCartan brings to an end his second spell as Down senior football boss

JAMES MCCARTAN HAS stepped down as the Down men’s senior football manager.

A football legend in the county and a former two-time All-Ireland winner as a player, McCartan took the reins for a second time ahead of the 2022 season but “after considerable thought during the past few weeks”, per a statement from Down GAA, “he has decided to now step aside from the role.”

Advertisement

It was a tough season for The Mourne County, who were relegated from Division 2 of the National League before falling to Monaghan at the first hurdle in Ulster.

Down consequently competed in the inaugural Tailteann Cup but were seen off in the first round by eventual finalists Cavan.

McCartan’s first spell in charge, between 2009 and 2014, brought considerably greater fortunes. They reached an All-Ireland final under his stewardship in 2010 where they were beaten by Cork. They also achieved promotion to Division 1 in the league that year, and reached an Ulster final in 2012.

“Down GAA wish to place on record our gratitude to James, Aidan O’Rourke, Ronan McMahon and the entire coaching and backroom team for their work during the 2022 season,” the county’s statement added.

Exclusive NZ - IRE

Rugby Analysis Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members Become a Member

“James McCartan will always be regarded as an iconic figure of Down football. He has given outstanding service to his county as a player and manager, and we wish him well.

“Cumann Lúthchleas Gael an Dúin will now commence the process to appoint a new manager.”