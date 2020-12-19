BE PART OF THE TEAM

Saturday 19 December 2020
'Delighted to join such company' - Dublin's McCarthy rejoices with 8th All-Ireland title

The Ballymun Kickhams great has started in all of Dublin’s All-Ireland final wins since 2011.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 19 Dec 2020, 7:56 PM
James McCarthy celebrates with Dessie Farrell after the final whistle.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

DUBLIN’S JAMES MCCARTHY says he’s “delighted to join such company” after winning his eighth Celtic Cross following another All-Ireland triumph.

Dessie Farrell’s side created more history this evening as they completed the six-in-a-row after holding off their old rivals Mayo at a crowdless Croke Park.

It brings Dublin’s total tally of Sam Maguire victories to eight since 2011. Stephen Cluxton and James McCarthy have started in every one of those All-Ireland finals, with McCarthy lining out at midfield in this year’s decider.

The result puts the duo in an elite group of players who have won eight All-Ireland medals, including Kerry legends Páidí Ó Sé and Pat Spillane.

“It’s incredible, delighted to join such company,” McCarthy told the Sunday Game about this honour.

“I suppose with the year that’s in it, it’s tough and it’s a long year. It’s great to be able to go out and play.”

Philly McMahon came on as a substitute to win his 8th medal for Dublin, while Michael Fitzsimons who started also reached that mark.

The other three Dubs on 8 medals now are Kevin McManamon and Michael Darragh MacAuley, who were both unused substitutes toda.

Cian O’Sullivan also belongs to that group, however he didn’t make the matchday panel today due to injury.

McCarthy went on to mention the club success he enjoyed with Ballymun Kickhams this year, after they won their first Dublin crown since 2012.

Their victory was particularly poignant for Small brothers, Paddy and John who both featured prominently for Dublin this evening. Their father, and longtime club chairman Declan, passed away after a long battle with illness last December.

“I suppose we’ll reflect over Christmas now and think about it,” says McCarthy.

A special year, especially with the club and the two Small brothers. [I'm] very close with them. Their Dad obviously passed away this time last year so it’s extra special for them.”

Remarking on defeated finalists Mayo, McCarthy commended them for the challenge they brought to another All-Ireland decider where they have fallen short once again.

“There’s no better team to just rattle into you and put you under so much pressure like Mayo do. We were gasping for air at times there in the first half, they really brought it to us.

“We had to compose ourselves a little in the second half, just got a few crucial scores so we’re happy out.”

Sinead Farrell
