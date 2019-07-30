Everton deny offering McCarthy to Palace as part of second Zaha bid

McCarthy in action during last week's pre-season friendly against Wigan.

EVERTON HAVE DENIED they have made a second offer to sign Wilfried Zaha, days after Crystal Palace turned down an opening bid of a reported £52 million from the Toffees.

Marco Silva’s team joined Arsenal in the race for the Ivory Coast international at the weekend, although the Gunners’ interest has subsequently cooled as they close in on signing Nicolas Pepe from Lille.

And while Everton have confirmed they did make an opening offer for the player, they have denied they returned with an improved £55m follow-up bid that included two players in exchange, including Ireland international James McCarthy.

“Everton categorically denies a bid has been submitted to Crystal Palace for Wilfried Zaha that included an increased sum plus Cenk Tosun and James McCarthy,” the Toffees revealed in a statement to Sky Sports.

“Everton and Crystal Palace have very good relationship.

“A bid was made over weekend which was turned down. Both clubs agreed that was end of matter.”

The Toffees have already completed the signings of Fabian Delph from Manchester City and goalkeeper Jonas Lossl from Huddersfield, as well as making the loan deal for Barcelona’s Andre Gomes a permanent signing.

