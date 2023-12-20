'You’d have to give it a crack' - James McCarthy indicates he will stay on with Dublin

NINE-TIME All-IRELAND winner James McCarthy has indicated he is going to play on for another season with the Dublin footballers.

The Ballymun Kickhams man said after this year’s victory over Kerry in the All-Ireland final that it was “not a bad way to probably wrap it up, is it? We’ll see.”

Yet the 33-year-old has given a strong sense that he’s willing to stay on and chase a record-equalling 10th Celtic cross.

McCarthy togged out for Shelbourne FC Legends in a charity soccer match to raise money for Breast Cancer Ireland at the weekend.

After the 3-3 draw with Killester Donnycarney, soccer blog Striker Online put it to McCarthy that 10 is a “nice round number” and he replied: “You’d have to give it a crack, don’t you I suppose? We’ll give it a belt and see what happens.”

Dublin teammates Stephen Cluxton and Michael Fitzsimons also have nine All-Ireland medals. Former Kilkenny hurler Henry Shefflin currently stands alone on 10.

The game McCarthy played in was for Annette Howlett, the late wife of Killester Donnycarney manager and former Shelbourne player Gary Howlett. The match raised money for Breast Cancer, you can support the fundraiser here.