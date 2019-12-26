This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 26 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

James McClean on target as dramatic win lifts Stoke out of relegation zone

Elsewhere, West Brom dropped points at the top as Middlesbrough continue to inch up the table.

By Gavin Cooney Thursday 26 Dec 2019, 5:13 PM
1 hour ago 2,311 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4947596
James McClean celebrates his goal against Sheffield Wednesday.
Image: EMPICS Sport
James McClean celebrates his goal against Sheffield Wednesday.
James McClean celebrates his goal against Sheffield Wednesday.
Image: EMPICS Sport

JAMES MCCLEAN WAS on target as bottom-of-the-table Stoke City earned a 3-2 win over Sheffield Wednesday that was as vital as it was dramatic. 

McClean handed Stoke an early lead, but Wednesday turned the game around with two goals in seven second-half minutes. Stoke looked to be heading for yet another defeat until Tyrese Campbell rescued what looked to be a late, late equaliser in the third minute of stoppage time. 

Stoke didn’t stop there, however, and Sam Vokes scored a crucial winning goal in the 98th minute. The result lifts Stoke from the foot of the table and out of the relegation zone, ahead of Luton Town on goal difference. 

Luton were involved in their own high-scoring late drama of their own, and were denied a win at home to Fulham by a late Bobby Reid equaliser. 

Irish striker James Collins had given Luton a 2-1 lead midway through the first-half after Reid had cancelled out Kazenga LuaLua’s early opener. Aleksander Mitrovic cancelled that lead in the 78th minute, before Harry Cornick fired Luton in front for a third time six minutes later. 

There was further drama however, with Reid firing in an equaliser to leave Fulham fifth, behind Wednesday on goal difference. 

Wigan have dropped to the bottom of the table in Stoke’s absence, as they were denied a win at home to Derby by a late Martyn Waghorn equaliser in a 1-1 draw. Robbie Keane’s Middlesbrough, meanwhile, continued to inch their way from danger with a 1-0 win over Huddersfield. 

At the top of the table, West Brom were held 1-1 away to Barnsley, and will see their lead at the top cut to a point if Leeds beat Preston later today. 

Brentford are third, following a 3-1 win over Swansea. Elsewhere, Blackburn and Birmingham drew 1-1, while Bristol City slipped from the play-off spots with a 3-2 loss to Charlton. 

Lewis Grabban scored twice in a 2-0 win for Nottingham Forest away to Hull, while Cardiff and Millwall drew 1-1. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie