FAI managerial search 'a bit of a shambles' - James McClean

JAMES MCCLEAN HAS labelled the FAI’s protracted managerial search as “a bit of a shambles”.

The Derryman retired from international football last November, winning his 103rd cap in Stephen Kenny’s final game in charge.

Kenny’s departure was announced the day after that 1-1 draw with New Zealand, and the hunt for his successor is still underway.

Advertisement

John O’Shea was in interim charge for a double-header of friendlies in March, and McClean has backed his former team-mate to continue in the role on a permanent basis.

“The way the FAI has gone about it has been a bit of a shambles, really,” the Wrexham wide player told Dublin Live at an autism awareness event on behalf of the charity AsIAm.

“It seems that they’re just trying whoever’s available.

“But John’s a great football man, a lot of knowledge in the game — I don’t see what they’d be losing giving it to John if I’m honest. He’s quite a likeable man, he’s good with the lads, he knows the game inside out, been there and done it at the highest level.

“I think they could a lot worse than give it to John.”

McClean joked about the prospect of a U-turn on his international retirement should that materialise.

“If John gets it… John, if you’re listening, maybe I’m not retired just yet!”