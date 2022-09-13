McClean wears black armband and sets up winner for Wigan

JAMES MCCLEAN WORE a black armband tonight before assisting the winner as Wigan Athletic defeated Huddersfield 2-1 in the Championship.

It had been speculated that the Derryman would refuse to wear the armband to commemorate the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

However, the Irish midfielder donned it over his long-sleeved black jersey although he stood apart from his team-mates with his head bowed during the minute’s silence.

Advertisement

McClean’s fellow Irish international Will Keane gave the Latics the lead in the 23rd minute from the penalty spot. After Tom Lees equalised for Huddersfield, McClean laid on the winner for Callum Lang in the 82nd minute.

Wigan moved up to eighth in the table after the victory.

Sheffield United extended their lead at the top with a last-gasp 1-0 win at Swansea.

Substitute Reda Khadra scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time, his first goal for the Blades, after being set up by former Swansea loanee Rhian Brewster.

Lewis Baker scored twice as Stoke cruised to a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Hull at the MKM Stadium for their first win under new boss Alex Neil.

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

Cardiff claimed their first away win of the season as they repelled Middlesbrough’s second-half comeback to claim a 3-2 victory at the Riverside.

The Bluebirds looked to be strolling to all three points as they claimed a three-goal lead at the interval thanks to strikes from Callum O’Dowda, Mark Harris and Perry Ng.

Ryan Hedges and Dominic Hyam netted their first goals for Blackburn as they returned to winning ways with a comprehensive 2-0 victory over lacklustre Watford.