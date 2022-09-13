Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 13 September 2022
Advertisement

McClean wears black armband and sets up winner for Wigan

James McClean stood apart from his team-mates with his head bowed during the minute’s silence for the late Queen.

By The42 Team Tuesday 13 Sep 2022, 10:28 PM
21 minutes ago 1,597 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5865670

JAMES MCCLEAN WORE a black armband tonight before assisting the winner as Wigan Athletic defeated Huddersfield 2-1 in the Championship.

It had been speculated that the Derryman would refuse to wear the armband to commemorate the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

However, the Irish midfielder donned it over his long-sleeved black jersey although he stood apart from his team-mates with his head bowed during the minute’s silence.

McClean’s fellow Irish international Will Keane gave the Latics the lead in the 23rd minute from the penalty spot. After Tom Lees equalised for Huddersfield, McClean laid on the winner for Callum Lang in the 82nd minute. 

Wigan moved up to eighth in the table after the victory. 

Sheffield United extended their lead at the top with a last-gasp 1-0 win at Swansea.

Substitute Reda Khadra scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time, his first goal for the Blades, after being set up by former Swansea loanee Rhian Brewster.

Lewis Baker scored twice as Stoke cruised to a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Hull at the MKM Stadium for their first win under new boss Alex Neil.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

Cardiff claimed their first away win of the season as they repelled Middlesbrough’s second-half comeback to claim a 3-2 victory at the Riverside.

The Bluebirds looked to be strolling to all three points as they claimed a three-goal lead at the interval thanks to strikes from Callum O’Dowda, Mark Harris and Perry Ng.

Ryan Hedges and Dominic Hyam netted their first goals for Blackburn as they returned to winning ways with a comprehensive 2-0 victory over lacklustre Watford.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie