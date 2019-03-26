This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'He said he was a proud Irishman. Then he said he was a proud Englishman. I don't buy it'

James McClean has voiced his frustration at players switching allegiances in international football.

By Aaron Gallagher Tuesday 26 Mar 2019, 3:31 PM
52 minutes ago 4,144 Views 4 Comments
McClean and Rice in action against the USA last June at the Aviva Stadium.
Image: Oisin Keniry; ©INPHO/Oisin Keniry/INPHO
McClean and Rice in action against the USA last June at the Aviva Stadium.
Image: Oisin Keniry; ©INPHO/Oisin Keniry/INPHO

JAMES MCCLEAN HAS voiced his opinion that if someone is not entirely committed to playing for the Republic of Ireland then they should “sod and play for someone else”.

The midfielder was commenting on Declan Rice’s decision to switch allegiance from Ireland to England, with the West Ham prospect making three friendly appearances before declaring for the Three Lions.

In an interview with RTÉ Sport ahead of tonight’s Euro 2020 qualifier at home to Georgia in Dublin, McClean voiced his frustration at international players using one country as a stepping stone to another.

“He said he was a proud Irishman. Then he said he was a proud Englishman. If he’s both — good luck to him but I don’t buy it. I think you’re either one or the other,” McClean said.

“I was with Derry City when I got the call-up to play for the North and I turned it down because it’s not my country, it’s never been my country. I’m an Irishman.

Imago 20180528 The West Ham midfielder (right) played in three friendlies for Ireland before switching allegiance. Source: Imago/PA Images

“It’s not just Declan, it’s anyone else. If you’re not proud to be here and we’re a stepping stone then sod off and play for someone else.

I’m an Irishman. I grew up on the island of Ireland, simple as that. We only want players here who want to play for Ireland, who feel Irish and are proud to be Irish.”

The Stoke City winger also commented on proposed protests during tonight’s qualifier at the Aviva Stadium aimed at the governance of Irish football by the FAI.

McClean criticised the potential protests, describing them as pointless.

“Throwing tennis balls on the pitch, what does it achieve? I think it’s pointless and stupid,” he said speaking with Sky Sports.

You’ve seen it happen a few times in games and I just don’t see the point in it because throwing tennis balls on the pitch isn’t going to get someone to change.”

Looking ahead to tonight’s match, McClean said he wanted to create more happy memories in Irish shirt to add to his previous appearances at European Championship finals in 2012 and 2016.

“It means everything pulling on this jersey,” he said.

James McClean McClean played 90 minutes during Saturday's victory in Gibraltar. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“The night we beat Bosnia [in the play-offs to make Euro 2016] in the Aviva, that was special. Beating Austria away, the night in Cardiff, great memories over the last few campaigns.

“It’d be nice to create some new ones as well. When a new manager comes in, everyone seems to up their level in training trying to impress. Hopefully we can make it a great start by getting two wins from two.

McClean continued: “It’s easy to sit home when you’re not playing in those conditions and say, ‘well Gibraltar are ranked where they are, you should just steamroll them’. If you’re asking me do I care, well I don’t. We went and got three points and that was the job we had to do going there, so job done.

“The fans have been great, The ones that fill the stadium are the true supporters and they’ve always got behind us. We’re not stupid. We know we need to perform on the pitch to get as much as we can from the crowd as well.”

