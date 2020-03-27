This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
James McClean fined and ‘apologises unreservedly’ for Instagram balaclava post

‘I never wanted to cause any offence but I now realise that I did so and for that I apologise unreservedly.’

By Sean Farrell Friday 27 Mar 2020, 1:44 PM
51 minutes ago 12,023 Views 25 Comments
STOKE CITY HAVE fined Ireland international James McClean two weeks’ wages and the midfielder has agreed to delete his Instagram account after apologising for posting an offensive image yesterday.

The 30-year-old posted an image of himself in a balaclava while speaking to his children with the caption: ‘today’s school lesson – history’.

A statement from the Championship side today said:

“The player has expressed contrition and recognises that the post was ill advised and offensive.”

james-mcclean-after-the-game McClean after a clash with Denmark in the Aviva. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

In the statement, McClean, who has won 65 international caps for Ireland, added:

“I never wanted to cause any offence but I now realise that I did so and for that I apologise unreservedly.

“I have spoken to the Club and will be deleting my Instagram account.”

