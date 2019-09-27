This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 27 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

James McClean goal not enough as Stoke's disastrous start continues

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest’s victory saw them go top of the Championship.

By AFP Friday 27 Sep 2019, 10:42 PM
39 minutes ago 1,440 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4828290
Stoke City's James McClean during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Bet365 Stadium.
Image: Nick Potts
Stoke City's James McClean during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Bet365 Stadium.
Stoke City's James McClean during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Bet365 Stadium.
Image: Nick Potts

NOTTINGHAM FOREST SEIZED top spot in the Championship with a 3-2 win at Stoke that piled pressure on Potters boss Nathan Jones on Friday.

Sabri Lamouchi’s side sit one point clear of second placed Leeds after extending their unbeaten league run to eight matches.

Lee Gregory fired Stoke ahead in the 10th minute, but error-prone Potters keeper Jack Butland dropped Matt Cash’s 36th minute cross and Joe Lolley poked in Forest’s equaliser.

Just under two minutes into the second half, Forest completed their turnaround when Sammy Ameobi met another Cash cross with a towering header past Butland.

Forest struck again in the 61st minute as Lewis Grabban latched onto a scuffed effort from Tiago Silva to bag his fifth goal of the season.

Although James McClean glanced home Tom Edwards’ 84th-minute free-kick, it was too late to save Stoke.

Jones’ team remain in the relegation zone after nine league games without a win this term, adding to growing speculation that the former Luton manager is set to be sacked.

Meanwhile, in Friday’s other game at Craven Cottage, second-half goals from Joe Bryan and captain Tom Cairney saw Fulham end a run of five games without a win in all competitions, with Wigan still yet to record an away victory this season.

Additional reporting by The42 team.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie