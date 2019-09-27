James McClean goal not enough as Stoke's disastrous start continues

Stoke City's James McClean during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Bet365 Stadium.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST SEIZED top spot in the Championship with a 3-2 win at Stoke that piled pressure on Potters boss Nathan Jones on Friday.

Sabri Lamouchi’s side sit one point clear of second placed Leeds after extending their unbeaten league run to eight matches.

Lee Gregory fired Stoke ahead in the 10th minute, but error-prone Potters keeper Jack Butland dropped Matt Cash’s 36th minute cross and Joe Lolley poked in Forest’s equaliser.

Just under two minutes into the second half, Forest completed their turnaround when Sammy Ameobi met another Cash cross with a towering header past Butland.

Forest struck again in the 61st minute as Lewis Grabban latched onto a scuffed effort from Tiago Silva to bag his fifth goal of the season.

Although James McClean glanced home Tom Edwards’ 84th-minute free-kick, it was too late to save Stoke.

Jones’ team remain in the relegation zone after nine league games without a win this term, adding to growing speculation that the former Luton manager is set to be sacked.

Meanwhile, in Friday’s other game at Craven Cottage, second-half goals from Joe Bryan and captain Tom Cairney saw Fulham end a run of five games without a win in all competitions, with Wigan still yet to record an away victory this season.

