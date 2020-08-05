Ireland's James McClean named Player of the Year at Stoke City

STOKE CITY SUPPORTERS have selected James McClean as their Player of the Year for the 2019-20 season.

McClean receives the honour after garnering 49% of over 6,000 votes that were cast by fans of the Championship club.

He finished ahead of midfielders Sam Clucas and Nick Powell to win an award which went to England international goalkeeper Jack Butland last season.

“I just want to say firstly how proud I am to pick up the club’s Player of the Year award,” McClean said. “I would like to thank the fans for their support throughout the whole season and their votes. I will work extremely hard to try to emulate and better myself next season.”

The Republic of Ireland winger played 36 league games for Stoke City last season, scoring seven goals and assisting seven more as the Potters finished in 15th place.

McClean, 31, joined the club from West Bromwich Albion in 2018.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!