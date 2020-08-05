This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 5 August, 2020
Ireland's James McClean named Player of the Year at Stoke City

The 31-year-old winger scored seven goals and assisted seven more during his 36 appearances.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 5 Aug 2020, 2:52 PM
29 minutes ago 923 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5168426
James McClean of Stoke City.
Image: David Davies
Image: David Davies

STOKE CITY SUPPORTERS have selected James McClean as their Player of the Year for the 2019-20 season.

McClean receives the honour after garnering 49% of over 6,000 votes that were cast by fans of the Championship club.

He finished ahead of midfielders Sam Clucas and Nick Powell to win an award which went to England international goalkeeper Jack Butland last season.

“I just want to say firstly how proud I am to pick up the club’s Player of the Year award,” McClean said. “I would like to thank the fans for their support throughout the whole season and their votes. I will work extremely hard to try to emulate and better myself next season.”

The Republic of Ireland winger played 36 league games for Stoke City last season, scoring seven goals and assisting seven more as the Potters finished in 15th place.

McClean, 31, joined the club from West Bromwich Albion in 2018.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

