James McClean receives dispensation to leave pitch via shortest route to tunnel - reports

JAMES MCCLEAN has received dispensation to leave a football pitch via the shortest route to the tunnel, according to multiple UK media outlets.

Since the 2019-20 campaign, rules have stated players must leave the field closest to the nearest touchline or goal line.

However, reports say the English Football League (EFL) has written to its members announcing the dispensation has been granted to the ex-Irish international.

The news comes following incidents in which McClean has been targeted by rival fans with abuse and missiles.

The EFL, McClean’s club Wrexham and referee body PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited) have subsequently discussed the matter

According to the Daily Mail, a message to club safety officers reads: “You will be aware that James McClean is often on the receiving end of abuse from some sections of support.

“This has, in the past, resulted in FA sanctions against the Club due to the chanting becoming racially, or religiously motivated and therefore, classed as a hate crime. Missiles have also been thrown.

“It has now been agreed that on occasions in the future when Mr McClean has to leave the field of play, for whatever reason, he will leave by the shortest route towards the tunnel. This process will help to reduce these incidents and also help to manage Mr McClean’s departure from the pitch without incident.”

Players facing similar issues are also set to be afforded dispensation.

McClean’s well-documented reasons for not wearing a poppy on Remembrance Day have attracted controversy in Britain for several years.

It is just over a decade since the Derry native originally wrote a letter on his then-club Wigan’s website outlining his stance on not wearing a poppy.