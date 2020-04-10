This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 18 °C Friday 10 April, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I don’t think Stephen is too worried' - McClean slams Breen and Hunt over Kenny remarks

The Stoke City player was speaking in defence of the new Ireland boss.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 10 Apr 2020, 5:26 PM
1 hour ago 12,144 Views 42 Comments
https://the42.ie/5071911
James McClean in action for Ireland [file pic].
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
James McClean in action for Ireland [file pic].
James McClean in action for Ireland [file pic].
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

JAMES MCCLEAN HAS responded to comments made by Gary Breen and Stephen Hunt about the new Republic of Ireland manager, Stephen Kenny.

The Kenny era was officially ushered in last weekend after the FAI released a statement announcing the end of Mick McCarthy’s time in charge.

The former Dundalk manager’s contract was due to see him succeed McCarthy on 31 July this year — after Euro 2020 — but the impact of Covid-19 resulted in the handover taking place now.

Kenny will be manager for the remainder of Ireland’s European Championship qualifying campaign.

Breen recently told Off The Ball that Kenny still has “a lot to prove” in his new role, while Hunt suggested to Sky Sports that some senior players in the squad might be unconvinced by the new boss.

Speaking to the Derry Journal, McClean took issue with the criticism from both former Republic of Ireland internationals.

“I have seen a few comments from a few players, for example Gary Breen,” he begins, having previously played under Kenny during his time at Derry City. “I think Gary has spent too much time in England.”

I’m pretty sure Gary doesn’t know much about the League of Ireland. The fact he said Stephen [Kenny] has failed everywhere other than Dundalk proves that point.

“Gary doesn’t know the League of Ireland. If he did, he would know Stephen (Kenny) fully deserves this job and he hasn’t been a failure anywhere else.

“I have also seen people like Stephen Hunt saying senior players are going to be worried and this and that, but Stephen Hunt’s international career didn’t really pull up many trees.

Stephen is probably best known for his clash with Petr Cech, so for him to give his opinion on Stephen [Kenny] is a joke.

“I don’t think Stephen is going to be too worried about what Stephen Hunt has had to say because, like I said, he hasn’t pulled up a lot of trees throughout his international career.

“I’m sure it will be water off a duck’s back as far as Stephen Kenny is concerned.”

The European Championships have been postponed until next year due to the Covid-19 crisis, while the FAI recently suggested November as a possible date for Ireland’s Euro 2020 qualifier semi-final play-off against Slovakia.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (42)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie