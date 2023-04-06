Standout youngster McManus signs new deal with Bohemians

SSE AIRTRICITY LEAGUE Premier Division leaders Bohemians have confirmed that standout midfield prospect James McManus has signed a new multi-year contract with the club.

McManus, who joined Bohs’ academy having played his childhood football with St Kevin’s Boys, broke into the Phibsborough side’s first team last season and only turned 18 last month.

In all, McManus made 13 league appearances during Bohs’ 2022 campaign after making his debut against UCD 12 months ago, and he has starred in the five games in which he has already featured for Declan Devine’s men this term.

Bohs boss Devine said of McManus: “I am extremely pleased that we are in a position to reward James’ contribution to the team with a new and improved contract.

“He is an incredible prospect as anyone who has seen him play will know. We want to keep our best young players for as long as we can and I have no doubt that James can go on and play at the highest level.

“Every player and member of staff loves working with him. He is grounded, is a class act and is very brave in his approach to games.

“He is turning a lot of heads as we knew he would, and we hope that we can help him develop further in the coming seasons and I see him playing an integral part as we strive to improve and get to where we want to be as a team.”