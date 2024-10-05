James McNabney: 'I know we’re young but we’re trying not to let that hold us back'

ULSTER FORWARD JAMES McNabney believes that under Richie Murphy’s guidance, the province’s emerging wave of young talent has the capability to make a significant mark.

The powerful 21-year-old, who can function at back row and lock, is one of a crop of players coming through at Ulster who have already been coached by Murphy at Ireland U20s level. McNabney was on the back-to-back Grand Slam-winning squads of 2022 and 2023.

“There definitely is a group of us coming through and it’s been proven as anyone who has had an opportunity has taken it in the last year or few months,” said McNabney, who has featured in all three rounds of URC games and starts for the second time this season at blindside flanker against the Bulls.

“I think there is a group of us who could do a job and we always say we’re building something, but I really do feel there is something on the brink of getting good.

“I know we’re young but we’re trying not to let that hold us back.”

Prop Scott Wilson has already made the breakthrough as have locks Harry Sheridan and Cormac Izuchukwu and centre Jude Postlethwaite (all are currently with Emerging Ireland) while bubbling underneath are hooker James McCormick and lock Charlie Irvine, the latter on debut at Loftus Versfeld.

In terms of now working daily with Murphy and new Ulster forwards coach Jimmy Duffy, who also previously worked with Ireland U20s, McNabney is effusive on their impact on the squad.

“I think we’ve got a good balance in our relationship and it’s nice that we already know him quite well. I had Richie through 20s but I’m also enjoying Jimmy Duffy very much because I had him in my first year at the 20s and I really liked the way he coached.

“Jimmy said to me one time: ‘If you’re good enough, you’re old enough.’ So, it’s an exciting time,” said McNabney who was introduced to rugby a only a decade ago at Ballymena’s Cambridge House Grammar School and whose passion for horse riding, where he has competed for Northern Ireland and GB at Mounted Games, took precedence until his late teens.

“It got to a stage where I had to decide whether I wanted to be skinny and ride a horse or whether I wanted to put weight on and play rugby.”

Rugby was the winner and Ulster are reaping the benefits.