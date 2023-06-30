Ireland U20s flanker McNabney cited for dangerous tackle in win against Australia

JAMES McNABNEY HAS been cited for a dangerous tackle in the Ireland U20s’ defeat of Australia at the U20 World Championships on Thursday.

The Ireland backrow collided with Australia’s Tim Ryan after the winger fielded a high ball late in the first half, but the incident went unpunished at the time.

McNabney has now been cited for an act of foul play contrary to Law 9.13 (dangerous tackle), with a disciplinary hearing set for tomorrow.

Meanwhile Rory Telfer, who came on a replacement against the Junior Wallabies, will also attend a disciplinary hearing on Saturday.

Telfer was shown a yellow card for a high tackle in the closing minutes against Australia, with the card later upgraded to a red.

Ireland could now be dealing with a series of suspensions heading into their final Pool B game against Fiji on Tuesday, having already lost centre Hugh Cooney to a red card in the opening Pool B draw with England.

Cooney, who is currently going through return to play protocols, was suspended for three weeks.

