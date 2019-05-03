Milner 'has no doubts' Liverpool will bounce back from Barcelona loss

JAMES MILNER Liverpool to bounce back as they continue their Premier League title challenge against Newcastle United tomorrow.

Jurgen Klopp’s men were made to pay for missed chances by Barcelona, who claimed a 3-0 win in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday night.

With two games remaining in the league, Liverpool are already on 91 points – but they trail Manchester City by one and are facing the possibility of a trophy-less season.

Milner called for his side to respond quickly to their loss at Camp Nou, as they prepare for a trip to Newcastle.

“We have to bounce back quickly with a big game at the weekend. Hopefully we can get a good result there and get a bit of positivity going into next week,” he told media after Wednesday’s match.

“We’ve seen the character in this squad on more than one occasion over the last few years.

“We all know the character that is there, we need to be together and bounce back. I have no doubt this team will do that.”

Milner, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah all missed great chances for Liverpool against Barcelona, and they are on the verge of a semi-final defeat.

But Milner is retaining belief in his side’s chances of an incredible comeback at Anfield.

“We have to focus on the positives from our side for the second leg. We created chances and we played a pretty solid game apart from the goals we conceded,” he said.

“Obviously it’s possible. And if it’s possible anywhere then it is possible at Anfield. We have seen special European nights there before and big comebacks.

“It’s going to be very difficult, we know that.”

Should the Reds manage to pull off a stunning turnaround, they will face either Tottenham or Ajax in the Champions League final on 1 June in Madrid.

The club will end their Premier League season with a clash against Wolves on 12 May and will be hoping that either Leicester City or Brighton force rivals City to drop points in their closing matches.

