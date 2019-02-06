This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 6 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Concerned? No - Liverpool are happy and enjoying life at the top, says Milner

Liverpool’s James Milner reminded his team’s doubters they were still clear atop the Premier League.

By The42 Team Wednesday 6 Feb 2019, 8:54 AM
1 hour ago 847 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4479260
Liverpool captain James Milner.
Liverpool captain James Milner.
Liverpool captain James Milner.

JAMES MILNER DISMISSED Liverpool’s critics after they dropped more points in the Premier League, saying they were happy to be clear at the top.

Jurgen Klopp’s men were held to a 1-1 draw by West Ham on Monday, edging just three points clear of Manchester City in the table.

But Milner reminded his side’s doubters that Liverpool, who have drawn back-to-back games, were still in control.

“Concerned about being top of the league in February? No, I’m happy,” he told UK media.

“We are clear at the top of the league in February. There is a long way to go, a lot of games, tough games. We have just got to keep going.

“If someone said we’d be three points clear at this stage of the season you’d have taken it.

“There were people saying at the start of the season that Man City are the best team the Premier League has ever seen and stuff like that, so just to be close to them is good for us.”

Critics have suggested the pressure is getting to Liverpool as the club look to win a first league title since 1990.

But Milner said his side, who host Bournemouth on Saturday, should be enjoying their run.

“We just want to concentrate on our games. Playing for relegation and livelihoods and people’s jobs, that’s pressure,” he said.

“Being at the top of the table, we should be enjoying it.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Concerned? No - Liverpool are happy and enjoying life at the top, says Milner
    Concerned? No - Liverpool are happy and enjoying life at the top, says Milner
    'Right now it's Bernardo and 10 more players'
    'What I have is muscle, not fat' - Ex-Real Madrid and PSG star responds to physique question
    IRELAND
    Steph Roche's effort gets stuck in the mud as wait for first Serie A goal continues
    Steph Roche's effort gets stuck in the mud as wait for first Serie A goal continues
    Can Northern Irish women access abortion services here for free? The government is finding out
    Rising Ireland star learning from coach-turned team-mate Miller en route to the top
    SCOTLAND
    'It was 100% my fault' - Earls keen to bounce back from England error
    'It was 100% my fault' - Earls keen to bounce back from England error
    Roux set to step up for Ireland in 'must-win' clash with Scotland
    'Incredibly hungry' Kilcoyne intent on creating good memories in Murrayfield

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie