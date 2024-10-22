Advertisement
End of an era: James O'Callaghan. Ben Brady/INPHO
End of an era

Long-serving Peamount United manager James O'Callaghan steps down

O’Callaghan departs after three league title lifts.
7.04pm, 22 Oct 2024
JAMES O’CALLAGHAN HAS stepped down as Peamount United manager, the Women’s Premier Division club has confirmed.

O’Callaghan has spent the last 11 years at the Greenogue outfit, including eight seasons at the helm of the senior team.

He guided them to league titles in 2019, 2020 and 2023, and FAI Cup success in 2020, while also overseeing Champions League campaigns.

The Dubliner recently celebrated his 200th game in charge as Peamount finished sixth in the table.

“James has been key to the success of the football club, having managed over 200 games and accumulated multiple trophies along the way,” a statement from Peamount United reads.

“He departs as the most successful manager in the history of the league and we can’t thank him enough for everything he has done for the Peas.”

Within, O’Callaghan added: “After 11 incredible years with Peamount United, including eight seasons as senior manager, my time has come to step down. I want to express my deepest gratitude to all the wonderful people connected to this unique club.

“To the players, committee, and volunteers, you are the heart and soul of this true giant of women’s football in this country. I’m most proud of the togetherness, values, culture, and family environment we’ve created along the way. It has been an absolute honour to work alongside you all, and I wish nothing but continued success for the future.”

lauryn-ocallaghan-with-dad-and-manager-james-ocallaghan O'Callaghan with his daughter, Lauryn, who also plays with Peamount. Tommy Dickson / INPHO Tommy Dickson / INPHO / INPHO

Chairperson Katie Thompson also paid tribute to the departing manager, while the club confirmed that the search for O’Callaghan’s successor is underway.

It’s the second big managerial departure from the Women’s Premier Division in recent days, following Ciarán Kilduff’s decision to resign as Athlone Town boss. The former League of Ireland star steered the Midlanders to their first league title this season, but announced his exit hours after their FAI Cup final defeat to Shelbourne.

Wexford, Treaty United and Sligo Rovers are also on the hunt for new managers after the recent departures of Hugh Strong, Dominic Foley and Tommy Hewitt respectively.

