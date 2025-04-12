For Munster, Alex Nankivell is freed to play after the province’s successful appeal against his suspension for a red card against Connacht in Mayo a couple of weeks ago.
Good afternoon!
LIVE: Bordeaux Bègles v Munster, Champions Cup quarter-final
Your predictions, please:
Poll Results:
To the brave and faithful, nothing is impossible.
Sounds like the sides are going to line out as named on Friday, although Joey Carbery has been knocking a ball around despite not being included against his former side today.
For Munster, Alex Nankivell is freed to play after the province’s successful appeal against his suspension for a red card against Connacht in Mayo a couple of weeks ago.
Yannick Bru’s Bordeaux welcome back Six Nations Player of the Tournament Louis Bielle-Biarrey and France out-half Matthieu Jalibert also starts.
It’s a stronger team than that which faced Ulster last weekend.
BORDEAUX-BEGLES: Jon Echegaray; Damian Penaud, Yoram Moefana, Rohan Janse van Rensburg, Louis Bielle-Biarrey; Matthieu Jalibert, Maxime Lucu (capt); Jefferson Poirot, Maxime Lamothe, Ben Tameifuna; Adam Coleman, Cyril Cazeaux; Mahamadou Diaby, Guido Petti, Pete Samu.
Replacements: Connor Sa, Matis Perchaud, Sipili Falatea, Pierre Bochaton, Marko Gazzotti, Bastien Vergnes-Taillefer, Yann Lesgourgues, Pablo Uberti.
MUNSTER: Thaakir Abrahams; Calvin Nash, Tom Farrell, Alex Nankivell, Andrew Smith; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron, Oli Jager; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne (capt), Peter O’Mahony, John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.
Replacements: Niall Scannell, Mark Donnelly, Stephen Archer, Fineen Wycherley, Tom Ahern, Conor Murray, Seán O’Brien, Alex Kendellen.
Referee: Nika Amashukeli [GEO].
Captains Maxime Lucu and Tadhg Beirne renew acquaintances having met in the Six Nations a few weeks ago.
Beirne’s accidental injuring of Antoine Dupont saw Lucu come onto the field and boss proceedings for the eventual champions. Munster will hope to keep the scrum-half under wraps this afternoon, but it’s a tough ask.
As well as being a brilliant attacking player, his box-kick exits are among the best in the game.
I may have this arseways but I think this sign reads in English: ‘This evening it’s us, Munster’. Bit of a warning shot from that Bordeaux fan if my Leaving Cert French stands up to scrutiny. (Huge chance it doesn’t).
Hello, everybody, and welcome to The 42′s live coverage of Munster’s Champions Cup quarter-final meeting with Bordeaux at the Stade Chaban-Delmas.
It’s Gavan Casey with you here and if you’re not in France or if you don’t have access to Premier Sports 1 this afternoon, I’ll bring you live updates from this last-eight clash between the top seeds from the pool stage and the two-time European champions.
Ciarán Kennedy is in Bordeaux for us this afternoon and will have a live report and reaction after full-time, so keep an eye on The 42 for all of that later.
We’re just over half an hour from kick-off. It’s a big one on the banks of the Garonne.
