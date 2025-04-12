LIVE: Bordeaux Bègles v Munster, Champions Cup quarter-final

Teams

Sounds like the sides are going to line out as named on Friday, although Joey Carbery has been knocking a ball around despite not being included against his former side today.

Joey Carbery out doing some kicking pregame. Not in the Bordeaux 23 today and wasn’t included in the list of injured players. pic.twitter.com/v7Iq6ZkbwD — Ciarán Kennedy (@CiaranKennedy_) April 12, 2025

For Munster, Alex Nankivell is freed to play after the province’s successful appeal against his suspension for a red card against Connacht in Mayo a couple of weeks ago.

Yannick Bru’s Bordeaux welcome back Six Nations Player of the Tournament Louis Bielle-Biarrey and France out-half Matthieu Jalibert also starts.

It’s a stronger team than that which faced Ulster last weekend.

BORDEAUX-BEGLES: Jon Echegaray; Damian Penaud, Yoram Moefana, Rohan Janse van Rensburg, Louis Bielle-Biarrey; Matthieu Jalibert, Maxime Lucu (capt); Jefferson Poirot, Maxime Lamothe, Ben Tameifuna; Adam Coleman, Cyril Cazeaux; Mahamadou Diaby, Guido Petti, Pete Samu.

Replacements: Connor Sa, Matis Perchaud, Sipili Falatea, Pierre Bochaton, Marko Gazzotti, Bastien Vergnes-Taillefer, Yann Lesgourgues, Pablo Uberti.

MUNSTER: Thaakir Abrahams; Calvin Nash, Tom Farrell, Alex Nankivell, Andrew Smith; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron, Oli Jager; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne (capt), Peter O’Mahony, John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, Mark Donnelly, Stephen Archer, Fineen Wycherley, Tom Ahern, Conor Murray, Seán O’Brien, Alex Kendellen.

Referee: Nika Amashukeli [GEO].