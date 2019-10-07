Dubliner James O'Connor sacked as Orlando City manager

O'Connor had been in charge at Orlando for a year-and-a-half.

IRISHMAN JAMES O’CONNOR was fired on Monday as coach of Major League Soccer’s Orlando City after a season and a half guiding the club.

The 40-year-old from Dublin, who won just 11 of 51 matches with Orlando, had a playing career that began in 1996 and saw stops at Stoke City, West Bromwich Albion, Burnley and Sheffield Wednesday.

“We want to thank James for all of his efforts during his coaching tenure at Orlando,” Orlando City vice president Luiz Muzzi said. “We wish James the best of luck in the next phase of his coaching career.”

After replacing the fired Jason Kreis in June of last year, O’Connor’s side lost 12 of 17 matches in half a season as Orlando finished 11th in the MLS Eastern Conference.

Given a full season this year, O’Connor’s Lions won nine, drew 10 and lost 15 games to record just 37 points and another next-to-last East finish, the third-worst mark in MLS ahead only of Vancouver and expansion club Cincinnati.

Orlando City have not reached the MLS playoffs in five seasons in the league.

O’Connor became the seventh MLS coach to be axed this season, two shy of last year’s league record.

- © AFP, 2019

