This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 24 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland's youngest professional boxer, 17, stops fourth consecutive opponent

Coachford College student James Power is now 4-0 with four KOs after a last-minute flight to Hungary.

By Gavan Casey Saturday 23 Mar 2019, 11:22 PM
55 minutes ago 1,724 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4557946
James Power, still just 17, celebrates his fourth career win.
Image: James Power (@Power131_ on Instagram)
James Power, still just 17, celebrates his fourth career win.
James Power, still just 17, celebrates his fourth career win.
Image: James Power (@Power131_ on Instagram)

JAMES POWER, IRELAND’S youngest professional boxer at the age of 17, picked up a fourth consecutive stoppage victory in the punch-for-pay ranks with a second-round TKO over a local opponent in Hungary on Saturday.

Power, a Leaving Cert student at Coachford College in his native Cork, flew over on extremely short notice after a week of school, making weight upon his arrival on Friday night and taking to the ring the following morning.

In what was scheduled to be a six-rounder, the lightweight prospect needed less than two. He halted his foe with a crippling left hook to the body, improving his record to 4-0(4KOs) in the process.

Power remains too young to obtain a fighter’s licence from the Boxing Union of Ireland, but will become eligible to receive one and fight on home soil when he turns 18 next month.

Thus far, he has fought twice in Tijuana, Mexico and twice in Hungary in a bid to gain experience before knuckling down as a full-time professional after the Leaving Cert in June.

“Luckily, we had just enough notice to book flights to Hungary,” Power told The42. “Well, my mother did — as usual, she did it all for me!

“I had no other plans for this weekend, so why not?

“Honestly, he wasn’t the best opponent, but I took him through the first round and took him out early in the second, so I did what could be done.”

Power is expected to make his Irish debut in the autumn, and says he’s “buzzing” in anticipation for a home bout.

Fighting on the same bill, Dublin prospect Robbie Burke moved to 2-0 as a professional, also picking up a second-round stoppage against a local journeyman.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Vunipola: Mental weakness not an issue for England
    Tom Farrell senses noticeable improvement after Ireland camp
    CHELTENHAM
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    5 horses to follow over the next 12 months after the Cheltenham Festival
    Tiger Roll set for Grand National repeat in bid to emulate the legendary Red Rum
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Liverpool title win would make me the happiest man in the world, says Gerrard
    Liverpool title win would make me the happiest man in the world, says Gerrard
    Cristiano Ronaldo's comeback falls flat upon international return as Portugal are held
    World Cup champions France get Euro 2020 qualifying campaign off to winning start
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    McCarthy admits his Matt Doherty experiment didn't work in Gibraltar struggle
    McCarthy admits his Matt Doherty experiment didn't work in Gibraltar struggle
    Misfiring Ireland shake off Gibraltar and tough conditions to start Euro campaign with a win
    As it happened: Gibraltar vs Ireland, Euro 2020 qualifier
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie