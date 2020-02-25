This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland's youngest pro boxer James Power relocates to LA to pursue American dream

The 18-year-old Cork man joins Jason Quigley and the McKenna brothers on Sheer Sports’ books.

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 25 Feb 2020, 2:15 PM
1 hour ago 1,899 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5021114
James Power and Ken Sheer of Sheer Sports Management.
James Power and Ken Sheer of Sheer Sports Management.
James Power and Ken Sheer of Sheer Sports Management.

CORK SUPER-FEATHERWEIGHT JAMES Power has signed with the Sheer Sports management company in California and will relocate to Los Angeles on a permanent basis to pursue his boxing dream.

The 18-year-old, who is Ireland’s youngest pro boxer and has a professional record of 5-0(4KOs), signed on the dotted line with Ken Sheer and co. on Monday.

Sheer Sports also steer the careers of Donegal middleweight Jason Quigley, Monaghan’s McKenna brothers, and Donegal-Derry light-middleweight Brett McGinty.

Power will train under the West Coast firm’s resident coach, Courage Tshabalala, the South African former heavyweight contender who cornered the McKennas for the formative stages of their careers and took Power under his wing for an eight-week, trial-run training camp late last year.

The Dripsy native went 5-0 under Tshabalala’s tutelage in November, earning his first points win — a four-round decision over 25-year-old Colombian journeyman Camilo Rojas in Tijuana.

It was his third professional fight in the Mexican city; back in 2018, when too young to take out an Irish professional boxing licence at the age of 17, Power debuted in, and returned to, the Mexican border city, earning two stoppage wins to kickstart his journey in the paid ranks.

He fought twice more in Hungary before turning 18 last April and focusing on his Leaving Cert.

And though the Leaving went extremely well, the former Coachford College student opted to postpone his third-level aspirations to pursue his pugilistic dream, first training with Pete Taylor in Dublin before being brought to California to team up with Sheer Sports.

He will now live and train in Los Angeles as a full-time fighter.

“I am delighted to announce that I have signed a management deal with Ken Sheer and will be moving to Los Angeles on a permanent basis very shortly,” Power told friends and followers on social media. “This opportunity is everything that I’ve been working towards and I am extremely grateful that things are falling into place.

“I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart for your endless love and support. It really means the world to me and I promise to make you all proud!”

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

