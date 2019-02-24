‘I started driving when I was 6. My brother and I would rally cars around the fields’

YOU’VE GOT FOUR wheels and a stopwatch.

“It’s not that complicated”, explains James Roe Jr, a 20-year-old driver who has a knack for making his four wheel go faster than everybody else’s.

The Kildare man has just finished his first season in the States as a full-time professional racing driver.

Three wins and seven podiums in his first venture into professional driving in the USA ultimately placed him in second place in the F2000 racing class – part of the ‘Road to Indy’.

The Road to Indy is something that isn’t unfamiliar to the Roe family, who operate a garage in Naas, as James’ uncle, Michael Roe, made waves in American motorsport in the 1980s.

In a recent radio documentary by Documentary on One on RTÉ Radio 1, his journey to IndyCar racing is retold, including how he has now come full circle to help his nephew, James Jr, carve his own story in the motorsport world.

James Jr’s first season in America comes after a relatively late start in the world of motorsport, as he started racing at 15. Although he started late, his career has been filled with the same early promise that was shown by his uncle years before him.

As he heads back into his second season in America, this time competing in the USF2000 class, we met up with him at Mondello Park – the first track he started racing on.

