James Ryan signs new, three-year IRFU contract

JAMES RYAN HAS signed a new three-year central contract, the IRFU have announced.

The Leinster and Ireland lock made his senior international debut as a 20-year-old in 2017, having captained the Ireland U20s to a World Cup final less than a year earlier.

The 23-year-old has been a fixture of the Irish second-row since making his bow against the United States, winning 24 caps along with a Grand Slam in 2018.

He has been similarly burdened with success at Leinster, where he has won the European Cup and two Pro14 titles. This is his first central contract, and ties him to Irish rugby to the end of the 2022/23 season.

“I am delighted to sign an IRFU contract”, said Ryan.

“A lot has been packed into the start of my professional career with both Ireland and Leinster and there has been some great success and a few disappointments but I am involved in two very exciting squads that want to be challenging for trophies.”

IRFU High Performance Director David Nucifora said, “James is still a young man but he has delivered consistent high level performances for both Ireland and Leinster. He is growing into a leadership role with the national team and has a big future for both Ireland and Leinster.”

Ryan will win his 25th international cap in Saturday’s Six Nations clash with Wales in Dublin.

With reporting by Murray Kinsella