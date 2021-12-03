Leinster wait on Sexton and Ryan updates ahead of Champions Cup fixtures

LEINSTER ARE HOPING to have Johnny Sexton back for their upcoming Champions Cup fixtures, with the out-half potentially returning to training next week following his latest injury setback.

Sexton has been sidelined since Ireland’s win over New Zealand last month due to knee and ankle issues, and isn’t in the Leinster squad for this evening’s United Rugby Championship meeting with Connacht at the RDS.

However head coach Leo Cullen says the 36-year-old could return to training to next week ahead of the Champions Cup games against Bath (11 December) and Montpellier (17 December).

“We’re hoping he’s going to do a little bit of training next week, so we’ll just see how that looks,” Cullen said.

“But he’s not a million miles away. Whether next week is too soon, we’ll see. But the hope is that he’ll get back on the field doing some training at some point next week. But we’ll see.”

Cullen currently has a number of injury concerns heading into those European games, with James Ryan still working his way back from a head injury.

The lock was removed for a head injury assessment during Ireland’s win over Argentina on 21 November, and while he has since completed his return to play protocols, he will now see an independent concussion consultant in line with World Rugby protocols, due to the player’s history with head injuries.

“In terms of the World Rugby guidelines that are out there at the moment, that’s an important piece and it’s important that James is looked after,” Cullen said.

“In the past this would never have cropped up so it is a positive development in that stance. James, there has been a relationship built up already there and when you say it out loud you can maybe make a bit more of it than it is but, at the end of the day, it is for the welfare of the player and that’s the most important bit, that James is seen by the best people out there. We will see how that goes off the back of that consultation and we’ll put a proper plan in place off the back of that.”

Leinster are also hoping to welcome back Ireland internationals Jamison Gibson-Park, Jack Conan and Dan Leavy shortly.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Will Connors was in line to feature against Connacht this evening before picking up a knock in training earlier in the week.

“Jamison trained this week. He had an injury that he picked up on his quad in November so he came back this week and the main thing is he got through a week of training.

“Dan got a head knock last week but he is okay, it was just a tight turnaround this week with the six days. Jack is progressing okay so probably similar to Johnny in that he will be hoping to train next week. James (Ryan) is training with us at the moment, important to note as well.”

Gavan Casey is joined by Bernard Jackman and Murray Kinsella to discuss Ulster making fools of the experts, Connacht’s class, and Munster’s mission for Wasps:

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud