Monday 28 June 2021
Ireland confirm injury for Ryan as Lowry stays with Farrell's squad

The second row hasn’t officially been ruled out of this weekend’s clash with Japan.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 28 Jun 2021, 12:16 PM
James Ryan at Ireland training last week.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
IRELAND HAVE CONFIRMED that captain James Ryan is carrying an adductor injury but haven’t yet ruled him out of Saturday’s Test against Japan in Dublin.

The 24-year-old Leinster lock was due to lead Ireland in their clashes with Japan and the US in the coming weekends but is now dealing with the adductor issue.

The latest update from Ireland camp says Ryan “will be monitored across the week to determine his availability for the Japan game.”

If Ryan is not fit to face the Brave Blossoms, the experienced Peter O’Mahony is among the contenders to captain Ireland.

Head coach Andy Farrell has also opted to retain Ulster’s Michael Lowry for training this week.

The 22-year-old was not officially named in the 37-man Ireland squad for their July Tests but was called into camp to train with the group last week and has stayed on this week too.

Farrell is due to name his Ireland matchday 23 to face Japan at lunchtime on Thursday.

About the author
Murray Kinsella
