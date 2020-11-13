BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Friday 13 November 2020
Advertisement

'Being told I was captaining Ireland was cool, pretty humbling, unexpected'

Stand-in skipper James Ryan admits Ireland will need to up their game significantly if they are to get a result in Twickenham next week.

By Garry Doyle Friday 13 Nov 2020, 11:22 PM
3 minutes ago 127 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5266495
James Ryan assumed captaincy duties when Sexton went off injured.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
James Ryan assumed captaincy duties when Sexton went off injured.
James Ryan assumed captaincy duties when Sexton went off injured.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

AT 24, JAMES Ryan has been considered officer material for some time. Even so, when the shout came midway through the first-half of tonight’s game that he would be assuming captaincy responsibilities, it still came as something of a shock.

A hamstring injury to Johnny Sexton forced the regular skip to step away; suddenly it was Ryan who then had to step up. So how did that feel?

“Firstly,” Ryan said, “it was a pity to lose Johnny so early because I thought he led us incredibly well right through this week.

“We spoke in the build-up about how we needed to respond after (our defeat to) France (two weeks ago) and I thought his messaging was nailed on all week. So we were all primed to perform tonight.”

And then – after half an hour – Ryan was asked to not just perform but to take over Sexton’s duties.

“It was cool, yeah,” Ryan said. “I didn’t expect it. It was pretty humbling. 

“Between myself and Pete (O’Mahony, the Munster captain), it was very much the two of us making some of the decisions and certainly it made it easier to have such a great leadership group around me. So, yeah, I was delighted to be asked.”

In all likelihood then, he will be asked again some time soon, possibly for next weekend’s game against England, the team who have overwhelmed Ireland on the last three occasions the sides have met.

“Everything is going to need to be better again next week,” Ryan said, “as England are one of the best sides in the world. So while we are pleased tonight with some parts of our game, particularly our defence and set-piece, those are two areas we will have to be really, really strong in next week if we are to get a result.”

Yet both Ryan and scrum-half, Conor Murray, feels it can happen.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“What you saw from us tonight was a good bit different (compared to how the France game panned out in Paris a fortnight ago),” said Murray.

“As a squad we wanted to come out and show intent; show people what we are about after the disappointment of France. We were looking for an attitude, a step forward, and I felt we delivered that tonight.

conor-murray-kicks-a-conversion-to-end-the-game Murray played at out-half for the final quarter of tonight's game. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

“We know that (tonight’s performance) won’t be good enough in Twickenham but we have to be realistic. We took a step forward tonight.”

Plenty of people took a step back in surprise when Murray had to deputise at out-half after both Sexton and replacement No10, Billy Burns, went off injured. Yet he landed three kicks at goal and handled the controls so efficiently that Andy Farrell suggested afterwards that he may consider the Munster 9 at 10 in Twickenham.

“If asked, I will,” Murray said.

Deep down, though, he wants his regular shirt back.

“You have to be realistic and mature about selections,” he said. “Jamison (Gibson-Park) has been playing well and deserved his chance. Of course you want to play every time you are available for selection but it’s not about you. It’s about the team.”

That’s largely why he didn’t think twice about stepping into the unfamiliar slot at out-half. “You are always conscious when you are on the bench that anything can happen in terms of injuries,” Murray said. 

“What made it easier for me being at 10 was the fact that I’ve spent so much time in training playing inside the 10, so you have a fair idea of where you are supposed to be. Add in the fact the lads out there are chatting to you, looking after you; that helped a lot.”

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie