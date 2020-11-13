'Being told I was captaining Ireland was cool, pretty humbling, unexpected'

AT 24, JAMES Ryan has been considered officer material for some time. Even so, when the shout came midway through the first-half of tonight’s game that he would be assuming captaincy responsibilities, it still came as something of a shock.

A hamstring injury to Johnny Sexton forced the regular skip to step away; suddenly it was Ryan who then had to step up. So how did that feel?

“Firstly,” Ryan said, “it was a pity to lose Johnny so early because I thought he led us incredibly well right through this week.

“We spoke in the build-up about how we needed to respond after (our defeat to) France (two weeks ago) and I thought his messaging was nailed on all week. So we were all primed to perform tonight.”

And then – after half an hour – Ryan was asked to not just perform but to take over Sexton’s duties.

“It was cool, yeah,” Ryan said. “I didn’t expect it. It was pretty humbling.

“Between myself and Pete (O’Mahony, the Munster captain), it was very much the two of us making some of the decisions and certainly it made it easier to have such a great leadership group around me. So, yeah, I was delighted to be asked.”

In all likelihood then, he will be asked again some time soon, possibly for next weekend’s game against England, the team who have overwhelmed Ireland on the last three occasions the sides have met.

“Everything is going to need to be better again next week,” Ryan said, “as England are one of the best sides in the world. So while we are pleased tonight with some parts of our game, particularly our defence and set-piece, those are two areas we will have to be really, really strong in next week if we are to get a result.”

Yet both Ryan and scrum-half, Conor Murray, feels it can happen.

“What you saw from us tonight was a good bit different (compared to how the France game panned out in Paris a fortnight ago),” said Murray.

“As a squad we wanted to come out and show intent; show people what we are about after the disappointment of France. We were looking for an attitude, a step forward, and I felt we delivered that tonight.

Murray played at out-half for the final quarter of tonight's game. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

“We know that (tonight’s performance) won’t be good enough in Twickenham but we have to be realistic. We took a step forward tonight.”

Plenty of people took a step back in surprise when Murray had to deputise at out-half after both Sexton and replacement No10, Billy Burns, went off injured. Yet he landed three kicks at goal and handled the controls so efficiently that Andy Farrell suggested afterwards that he may consider the Munster 9 at 10 in Twickenham.

“If asked, I will,” Murray said.

Deep down, though, he wants his regular shirt back.

“You have to be realistic and mature about selections,” he said. “Jamison (Gibson-Park) has been playing well and deserved his chance. Of course you want to play every time you are available for selection but it’s not about you. It’s about the team.”

That’s largely why he didn’t think twice about stepping into the unfamiliar slot at out-half. “You are always conscious when you are on the bench that anything can happen in terms of injuries,” Murray said.

“What made it easier for me being at 10 was the fact that I’ve spent so much time in training playing inside the 10, so you have a fair idea of where you are supposed to be. Add in the fact the lads out there are chatting to you, looking after you; that helped a lot.”