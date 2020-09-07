This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 7 September 2020
James Ryan has been passed fit to play for Leinster in the Pro14 final

The 24-year-old has overcome his shoulder injury and is set to face Ulster on Saturday.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 7 Sep 2020, 1:01 PM
James Ryan is ready to make his return.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

LEINSTER SAY SECOND row James Ryan is available for selection in Saturday’s Guinness Pro14 final against Ulster at the Aviva Stadium.

The 24-year-old Ireland international suffered a shoulder injury during pre-season over the summer and underwent surgery on the issue but has now fully recovered.

Bringing Ryan back for the decider against Ulster would be a huge boost for Leinster, who were already firm favourites to successfully defend their Pro14 title.

Ryan hasn’t played a game of rugby since Ireland’s Six Nations defeat away to England back in February of this year but will be raring to make a return this weekend as Leinster look to win another trophy, as well as tee themselves up for the Champions Cup quarter-final clash with Saracens a week later in Dublin.

It remains unclear if tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong will return from his back injury this weekend against Ulster, with Leinster saying he will be “further reviewed this week,” while openside flanker Dan Leavy is in the same boat as he hopes to make his comeback from a long-term knee injury.

Fullback Jordan Larmour is going through the return-to-play protocols after suffering a head injury during last weekend’s semi-final win over Munster.

Wing Fergus McFadden remains sidelined with a calf issue and will miss the final, while Vakh Abdaladze [back], Dave Kearney [hamstring], Conor O’Brien [hamstring] and Adam Byrne [hamstring] are all still rehabbing injuries too.

