This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Monday 4 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

A peak outside the bubble has James Ryan refreshed and ready to get Ireland firing

A few beers and a boistorous crop of U20s has the young lock in positive mood as the Six Nations finish line comes into view.

By Sean Farrell Monday 4 Mar 2019, 9:18 AM
1 hour ago 3,093 Views 10 Comments
https://the42.ie/4519966

‘THAT WAS JUST what we needed,’ says James Ryan, still breathing deep and sweating a little after a high-tempo training session against Ireland’s U20s in Queen’s University.

His boots were removed before coming in out of the bright sunshine – extremely at odds with the weekend which lay ahead – and a trace scent of the mud and grass on his studs  wafted up in the pristine facility.

The boots are off. And the gloves came close too.

“I would have been exactly the same as they were today,” says Ryan, just three years removed from the age-grade squad, “just excited, really, to get stuck in. I almost lost the head there a couple of times when they were coming in pretty hard.

“But I forgot I was doing the same just a few years back, it’s fair enough.”

James Ryan James Ryan runs into Ireland U20s tacklers. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Ryan and the rest of the Ireland squad fit for field action were happily welcoming the hit-out as they look to change the mood and the narrative surrounding their Six Nations defence against a rejuvenated France team bound for the Aviva Stadium on Sunday.

The social club within the squad were clearly on the same page as the wise sages speculating from the ditch. If beer was not the answer to the lack of cohesion bemoaned throughout this year’s three Tests, it was well worth exploring.

“We got a good bit of work done (in Belfast), that was our main session today. We’ve just enjoyed each other’s company. Went out for a bite to eat a couple of nights ago and did the Black Cab tour yesterday morning. It hasn’t been all work, we’ve got to enjoy each other’s company a bit.

We had a few beers in Rome after the game as well. So it’s important we can have a bit of craic and get away from the bubble.”

“I think when we’re not performing at the level we know we’re capable of, maybe we can get a bit over anxious and start forcing things a bit. That’s why it’s important we, y’know, just chill out as well.

“Get that balance between training – when we’re on, we’re really on – but when the work’s done we can put the feet up for a bit.”

James Ryan Ryan runs at the pads on Friday. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

After a weekend removed from the bubble, Ryan and the squad will be back together in Carton House today. More than most, the 22-year-old lock will go to Kildare chomping at the bit for run at Les Bleus after being rested for the win over Italy in Rome. Having travelled with the squad, he was close enough to taste the frustration, but not close enough to do anything about it.

“I’m probably a bad watcher,” he says with quiet intensity, “you kind of hate being on the sideline watching, you feel kind of helpless.

“It wasn’t great at times but I think there was a small bit of relief towards the last quarter, I maybe got to enjoy it a small bit more.”

Ryan can only properly enjoy a game when he is in the thick of it, racking up carries, hard yards and flexing his muscles in the maul. Given his tender years, the impact he has made on this Ireland team has been phenomenal, and the frequency of those impacts have led some to raise concerns over whether his work-rate was maybe even too high – perhaps he should keep that shoulder off the wheel now and then.

“When I’m out there I’m definitely not going to hold back or mind myself. I don’t think that would be the right approach.,” says Ryan, who is confident the work done in strength and conditioning will allow him to continue digging deep.

James Ryan File photo: Ryan during a gym session in Japan in 2017. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“We have a big emphasis in national camp and with our province on our ‘quarry’; making sure we build up our shoulders, ankles and knees, creating that buffer so that if you do get a niggle you have that strength in that area. 

“I work pretty hard in managing those niggles, making sure my shoulder strength is where it needs to be. If I keep doing that it will work as a protector against injury.”

While Ireland enter the week with concern over Joey Carbery and Robbie Henshaw, with questions about the fitness of Johnny Sexton, CJ Stander and Sean O’Brien, the presence of a fit and refreshed Ryan will be massive fillip.

A second consecutive title for Ireland looks very unlikely at this point, but this squad will feel they have plenty to prove in the two games remaining.

“I’m not looking too much into the mathematics or permutations of it.

“I’m just looking forward to getting stuck into training next week and putting in a performance we can be proud of, that’s the big one for us, never mind the result, put in a performance we can walk off the pitch and be happy with.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    A peak outside the bubble has James Ryan refreshed and ready to get Ireland firing
    A peak outside the bubble has James Ryan refreshed and ready to get Ireland firing
    Schmidt working to get Ireland comfortable amid distractions
    Henderson back fit and firing after 'mighty frustrating' double injury lay-off
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DUBLIN
    Three people due in court over seizure of cannabis plants worth €640,000
    Three people due in court over seizure of cannabis plants worth €640,000
    It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week
    Cycling 'Quietway' for Dublin's Southside revived after MetroLink route scrapped
    FOOTBALL
    'You're talking about an English player' - time to move on from Declan Rice saga, says Seamus Coleman
    'You're talking about an English player' - time to move on from Declan Rice saga, says Seamus Coleman
    'On another day he scores two or three' - Klopp laughs off Salah's struggles in front of goal
    Kompany: City do not need to retain title to prove greatness
    GAELIC FOOTBALL
    Sean O'Shea proves sideline score was no fluke with latest effort against Monaghan
    Sean O'Shea proves sideline score was no fluke with latest effort against Monaghan
    Second-half siege helps dogged Dublin see off Roscommon in dreadful conditions
    Super sub Murphy makes decisive impact in narrow win for Donegal

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie