Why coaches quickly learning young players' names is so important

That’s the philosophy of Ireland Womens U17 head coach James Scott, which he mapped out in a conversation with Shane Keegan on this week’s episode of How To Win At Dominoes, The42‘s coaching podcast.

The Tipperary native — one of the most highly regarded coaches of underage talent in the country — discussed his coaching path, education and why it’s so important to learn the kids’ names quickly.

“I try very, very quickly to get to know all of the kids’ names. I think it’s very important because you make that connection with them, you can have that bit of fun with them. That’s what it’s very much about.

“It doesn’t matter to me if you’re talking about the U8 at Nenagh AFC or some of the international players you’re working with – it all comes back to human relationships and getting to know them and getting down to their level and having a chat with them.

“Because I have always had the feeling that you can do everything in your head about football, you can be the most knowledgeable person but if you don’t make the connection with them you may forget it, because you’re not going to get them on board.

“People often ask me about my philosophy. My philosophy is develop the player, develop the person.

“Sometimes you have players who come in and they might be from a background that’s tough. You get the ball rolling and they enjoy football and then you can try to help them as a person as well and instill a few values in them as well that don’t just last for the season that you’re with them, but it would be 20 years’ time.”

