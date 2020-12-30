BE PART OF THE TEAM

Wednesday 30 December 2020
Veteran Galway goalkeeper James Skehill announces retirement

The Cappataggle man, who turns 33 next year, is stepping away from inter-county hurling.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 30 Dec 2020, 8:53 PM
28 minutes ago
James Skehill pictured after Galway's victory over Kilkenny in the 2018 Leinster final replay.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

JAMES SKEHILL WILL be a notable absentee from the Galway senior hurling panel for 2021 and beyond.

The veteran Cappataggle goalkeeper announced his retirement from the inter-county game this evening on social media.

“After 14 years playing with Galway I’d like to take this opportunity to announce my retirement from inter-county hurling,” he tweeted.

“A huge thank you to my wife Grace, my family, friends and team-mates who supported me over the years. It was a huge honour to play for my county.”

Skehill, who turns 33 next year, made his senior debut for Galway in 2007, having been an All-Ireland minor and U21 winner.

He went on to win three Leinster Championships at senior level, starting in the 2012 and 2018 final victories over Kilkenny.

Skehill was the sub goalkeeper for the Galway side that claimed the Liam MacCarthy Cup in 2017. He also played in the All-Ireland final defeats of 2012 and 2018.

A two-time National Hurling League winner, Skehill has recently featured alongside his wife Grace on popular Virgin Media TV show Gogglebox.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

