Bohemians 'keeper James Talbot takes time away from football to address mental-health issue

BOHEMIANS HAVE CONFIRMED that goalkeeper James Talbot will take a period of leave with the club to deal with mental-health challenges.

In a statement released on Monday, Bohs said that Talbot will be “absent from team duties in the coming weeks, and perhaps beyond.”

Bohs have been aware of Talbot’s issues “for some time” and stressed that the club will work with their first-choice goalkeeper towards a full recovery.

“Bohemian FC player James Talbot will be absent from team duties in the coming weeks, and perhaps beyond,” began Bohs’ statement.

“James is facing mental health challenges, known by the club for some time, and is taking the time to properly address these.

“James is receiving full support from Bohemian FC and remains a key figure at our club, both as a player and as a person.

“He is now receiving the professional assistance required and we will be working with him towards a full recovery.

“We request that James be given space and privacy and the club will be making no further comment.”

Bohemian FC statement regarding James Talbot. ❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/Qb1uN8kev4 — Bohemian Football Club (@bfcdublin) January 8, 2024

Home Farm product Talbot was released by Sunderland in the summer of 2018 and joined Bohemians that November, a day before Shane Supple was forced to retire due to a recurring knee injury.

He made his first-team debut against Finn Harps the following February and, in May, he was drafted into Mick McCarthy’s Republic of Ireland squad for the European qualifiers against Denmark and Gibraltar.

He was named Bohs’ own best player during the 2019 campaign and has made 115 first-team appearances over the past five seasons.