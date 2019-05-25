This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 25 May, 2019
Mick McCarthy calls up Bohemians goalkeeper Talbot for upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers

Mick McCarthy has called up goalkeepers James Talbot of Bohemians and Bristol City’s Max O’Leary.

By Aaron Gallagher Saturday 25 May 2019, 9:14 PM
58 minutes ago 1,537 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4652884
Talbot kept 10 clean sheets in his first 14 Premier Division games for the Gypsies.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Talbot kept 10 clean sheets in his first 14 Premier Division games for the Gypsies.
Talbot kept 10 clean sheets in his first 14 Premier Division games for the Gypsies.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

BOHEMIANS GOALKEEPER JAMES Talbot has been rewarded for a brilliant opening half to this season’s SSE Airtricity League campaign with his first senior Ireland call-up.

With Bournemouth’s Mark Travers forced to pull out of the 27-man squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Denmark and Gibraltar, Mick McCarthy has called upon the highly-rated League of Ireland goalkeeper, as well as Bristol City’s Max O’Leary.

Talbot kept an impressive 10 clean sheets in his first 14 Premier Division fixtures since joining Bohemians at the start of this year. The Dubliner joined Sunderland from Home Farm in 2013, but was released by the Black Cats at the end of last year.

Under the management of Keith Long and Trevor Croly, Talbot has excelled with inspired form throughout his debut campaign in the League of Ireland, as a result catching the eye of the Ireland boss.

“We’ve had a couple of injuries to goalkeepers. Caoimhin Kelleher is going to the Toulon Tournament with the Under-21s, so we’ve brought in James Talbot due to his recent form with Bohemians,” McCarthy said on Saturday.

“Our goalkeeping coach, Alan Kelly, had been keeping an eye on the lad and he has done very well. We are happy to release him to play for his club. I’ve spoken to Keith Long and he’s been very supportive. And he’s delighted for James.

Bristol City v Stoke City - Sky Bet Championship - Ashton Gate Bristol City goalkeeper Max O'Leary has also been called into the Ireland squad for June's double-header. Source: EMPICS Sport

“We understand it’s an important time for Bohemians but equally this is a great opportunity for James to come in with us.” 

McCarthy has also called up Bristol City goalkeeper O’Leary, who is in the process of becoming eligible for international games after declaring his intention to play for Ireland at senior level.

“Max is in the process of getting his passport, so that is taking its time,” McCarthy said. “But this is a good opportunity to have a look at him and for him to meet up with the lads.

“He’s had a very good season with Bristol City and was very keen to do what he needed to become eligible for us, so we will take a close look at him in training and leave the process of getting its passport up to our International Department.

“Max will give us another option at goalkeeper and he gets the chance to train alongside Darren [Randolph] and Sean [McDermott], and work with our goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly, for a few days in a great complex in Portugal.”

Ireland take on Denmark in Copenhagen on 7 June hoping to build on back-to-back wins in March, before facing Gibraltar at the Aviva stadium three days later.

