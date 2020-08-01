Belfast's Tennyson lands British lightweight title in Eddie Hearn's garden

BELFAST’S JAMES TENNYSON produced an explosive performance to claim the British lightweight title at Matchroom Fight Camp tonight.

Facing off in Eddie Hearn’s back garden in Essex, Tennyson stopped Welshman Gavin Gwynne in the sixth round following an electric return to the ring.

With the pair’s original bout scheduled to take place in Cardiff in May but cancelled due to the Covid-19 crisis, 26-year-old Tennyson delivered a pulsating performance when his chance arrived tonight.

What a battle it was.

Tennyson’s big right-handed hit ultimately settled a close contest. Though Gwynne survived the count after going down, the referee was forced to step in after the subsequent onslaught from the Lisburn native.

The victory comes as his second on the trot against Welsh opponents, after he stopped Craig Evans in the 11th round of their encounter last November.

Having lost his first world title shot at super-lightweight in October 2018, Tennyson moved up weight classes and has impressed ever since — saying he feels much more comfortable at lightweight.

Onward, he now goes.

“I want to be the top dog in Ireland, topping the big bills — especially in the SSE Arena,” as he told The42 in an in-depth feature published this morning.

