'Today is a day of reflection and gratitude' - Leinster's James Tracy forced to retire

LEINSTER’S JAMES TRACY has announced his retirement from rugby after what he described as “a day of reflection and gratitude.”

The former Ireland hooker has been forced to call time on his career due to a neck injury suffered in April against Connacht in Champions Cup action.

Tracy won that competition in 2018, coming off the bench in the final against Racing 92 in Bilbao, and the Kildare native also has four PRO14 titles and two British & Irish cups to his name.

With 141 appearances for Leinster and six caps for Ireland, the 31-year-old’s career spanned 10 seasons after emerging through the province’s academy, first under Joe Schmidt and then Leo Cullen, with coach Stuart Lancaster also coming in for praise for his work on the Leinster backroom team.

“Today is a day of reflection and gratitude,” Tracy said in a statement. “Playing for Joe, Leo and Stu, Leinster Rugby, the 12 counties it represents and my country, it has been a tremendous honour.

“I have learnt so much from each coach and can’t thank them enough for believing in me. During my ten seasons as a Leinster player, I’ve pursued success and became obsessed with winning, while being lucky enough to prepare and train with the highest calibre of players and backroom staff. It has been an honour to represent my Leinster family and all of the supporters.

I say this with a heavy heart: I am retiring from rugby as result of injury. I cherished every moment of my career, and it has been such a blessing to play the game for as long as I have.

“I look forward to next season, but this time with the sole focus of being a great husband to Ashley and father to my children Bay and Riley.”

Tracy was a crucial part of the double-winning success of 2017/18 playing in both the European and the domestic finals.

Cullen added: “It is always a sad day when a player has to retire early due to injury, so we were all gutted to hear the news that James is being forced to hang up his boots.

“Many of you will have seen the commitment that JT delivered on the field, but he was also incredibly giving of his time off the field and he has been a brilliant role model for our younger players.

We would all like to wish James, Ashley, and their young family every success in the next phase of their lives and we hope to see them all at a Leinster game at the RDS, Aviva or somewhere further afield in the future.

“We cherish the fact that we were able to share in some great experiences together that will live long in the memory.”

