Thursday 4 February 2021
Tipp underage managerial appointments for James Woodlock and Paddy Christie

Woodlock takes charge of the minor hurlers, with Christie set to oversee the county’s U20 footballers.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 3 Feb 2021, 11:59 PM
james-woodlock James Woodlock guided Drom-Inch to a Tipperary SHC semi-final in 2020. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

TIPPERARY GAA HAVE this evening announced new managers for two of the Premier County’s underage teams.

Former Tipp senior star James Woodlock has been appointed boss of the minor hurlers on a three-year term, with ex-Dublin full-back Paddy Christie taking charge of the U20 footballers.

As well as previously overseeing the county’s U16 side, 34-year-old Woodlock has been gaining managerial experience with his club, Drom-Inch.

They eliminated holders Borris-Ileigh from last year’s Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship via a dramatic penalty-shootout, before suffering a semi-final defeat at the hands of eventual winners Kiladangan.

Woodlock, who succeeds club colleague Paul Collins in the Tipp minor job, won three Munster Championships as a player before retiring from inter-county hurling in 2015.

His backroom team will consist of former Tipperary team-mate Conor O’Brien, Damian Ryan, Brendan Ferris and Cormac McGrath. Other additions to the management set-up will be made once current lockdown restrictions are lifted.        

inpho_01658315 New Tipperary U20 football manager Paddy Christie is also a senior selector. Source: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Paddy Christie, who is also a selector with the Tipperary senior football side that won the Munster Championship last year, replaces Tom McGlinchey as boss of the U20s.

The 2002 All-Star winner’s backroom team will be made up of the other members of the senior management team: Charlie McGeever, Joe Hayes, Tommy Toomey and Declan Browne.  

Further additions to the management may be made in the coming weeks.

