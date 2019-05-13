This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'The only thing Liverpool can look back with at regret is they didn’t beat City'

Jamie Carragher feels Jurgen Klopp’s men could have done better against the Premier League champions.

By The42 Team Monday 13 May 2019, 12:02 AM
50 minutes ago 883 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4631882
Virgil van Dijk shows his frustration.
HAVING COME UP a point short in the Premier League title race, Jamie Carragher says Liverpool will regret having not fared better in meetings with champions Manchester City.

The Reds headed into the final day of the 2018-19 campaign more in hope than expectation.

Jurgen Klopp’s side knew that they were looking for favours from afar, with Brighton needing to halt the charge of Pep Guardiola’s defending champions at the Amex Stadium.

The Seagulls did briefly lead, after Sadio Mane had opened the scoring against Wolves at Anfield, but City surged back to claim the crown with a 4-1 win.

Liverpool ended as runners-up on 97 points and having suffered just one top-flight defeat all season.

That setback did, however, come away at City – having previously been held to a goalless draw on home soil in a game which saw Riyad Mahrez sky a late penalty.

Carragher admits those results ultimately cost the Reds dear, telling Sky Sports: “Liverpool have a manager who is an optimist and will feel he can challenge again next season, but if City are going to get 96, 98, 100 points it’s very difficult to stop.

The only thing Liverpool can look back with at regret is they didn’t beat City.

“You can’t expect other people to take points off City if you don’t do it yourselves and Liverpool only took one from six against City.

“Next season they have to look at those games as cup finals and beat them, although that’s easier said than done!”

Carragher added on City, who added 98 points this season to the record-breaking haul of 100 they managed in 2017-18: “This Man City team is something extraordinary.

You can understand the Liverpool players and manager will be a bit flat as when they look back on this they would want something to show for their efforts.”

The Reds can still end their campaign on a high.

They are through to the Champions League final for a second successive year, with a date against Premier League rivals Tottenham set for June 1 at Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid.

City, meanwhile, will be looking to complete an unprecedented domestic treble when they take on Watford in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

