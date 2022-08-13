Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 21°C Saturday 13 August 2022
Advertisement

Armagh footballer Jamie Clarke signs for Northern Ireland Premiership side

The Crossmaglen star has joined Newry City.

By Emma Duffy Saturday 13 Aug 2022, 9:33 AM
1 hour ago 2,579 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5840214
Jamie Clarke after Armagh's 2020 Ulster semi-final defeat to Donegal.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Jamie Clarke after Armagh's 2020 Ulster semi-final defeat to Donegal.
Jamie Clarke after Armagh's 2020 Ulster semi-final defeat to Donegal.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

ARMAGH GAA STAR Jamie Clarke is “delighted” to have signed for Newry City AFC.

The Crossmaglen Rangers footballer’s arrival was announced last night, on the eve of Newry’s 2022/23 Northern Ireland Premiership opener against Carrick Rangers FC.

Clarke, 33, has excelled through a stop-start inter-county career with the Orchard county. The gifted forward is a joy to watch, but has taken a series of breaks from the set-up to travel and pursue his ambition of working in the fashion industry.

He has played some soccer, too — locally with Cartwheel United, and a stint at New York Shamrocks in Division 1 of the Cosmopolitan Soccer League while in the Big Apple.

It’s understood Clarke is also playing for Cross this year, but this new venture is an interesting one.

“Jamie is obviously well known for his exploits on the Gaelic pitch but he has shown in the short time he has been with us that he can add something to our attacking line up,” Newry manager Darren Mullen said.

“He’s a smart skillful player and is keen to show what he can do at this level of football.

“It will obviously take him a while to bed in but I’m looking forward to seeing him playing in a Newry shirt.”

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

“I’m delighted to sign for Newry,” Clarke added, “everyone has been very welcoming in helping me settle in. It is an extremely close knit club and that comes through on the pitch.

“Darren has been excellent with me and I’ve been very impressed with him and the coaching staff’s plans for the season ahead. There’s a brilliant mix of youth and experience, including my own hometown friend James Teelan, who is an exceptional talent.

“I’ll put my head down now and put in the work to help the team in Premiership.”

Newry were promoted to the top-flight after winning the Championship last season, while Armagh reached the All-Ireland quarter-final, where they exited at the hands of Galway after a penalty shootout.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie