Blow for Ireland as midfielder Jamie Finn suffers ACL tear

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND midfielder Jamie Finn has been ruled out of upcoming international friendlies against Italy and Wales after sustaining an ACL tear.

The Birmingham City player suffered the knee ligament injury at Ireland training ahead of a trip to Florence on Friday week (23 February) before Wales arrive at the Tallaght Stadium the following Tuesday (27 February).

Finn was a shock omission from the World Cup squad last year, having played a vital role in their qualification campaign. She was instead announced as one of three training players for the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

Advertisement

The 25-year-old Dubliner is the latest loss to the Ireland squad following the news that Denise O’Sullivan and Tyler Toland have also been ruled, both due to knee injuries.

We can confirm Jamie Finn is ruled out due to an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear sustained in training.



We’re all behind you, @jamiefinn_ 💚 pic.twitter.com/Nk9k4hIOBE — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) February 22, 2024

WNT SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (London City Lionesses), Sophie Whitehouse (Lewes).

Defenders: Jessie Stapleton (Reading – on loan from West Ham United), Diane Caldwell (FC Zurich), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Caitlin Hayes (Celtic), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Aoife Mannion (Manchester United), Megan Campbell (London City Lionesses).

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Lily Agg (Birmingham City), Megan Connolly (Bristol City), Ruesha Littlejohn (London City Lionesses), Heather Payne (Everton), Jess Ziu (West Ham United), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Izzy Atkinson (Crystal Palace), Erin McLaughlin (Peamount United), Jess Fitzgerald (Peamount United).

Forwards: Kyra Carusa (San Diego Wave), Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace), Amber Barrett (Standard Liege), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Emily Murphy (Wake Forest University).

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!