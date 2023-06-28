'A day of mixed emotions' - Ireland's Finn after World Cup squad announcement

JAMIE FINN SAYS she will “continue to play my part” after she was named as one of three training players in the Ireland squad which will compete in the World Cup next month.

Ireland manager Vera Pauw announced her final squad of 23 today, with Finn being selected to travel on standby for the tournament in Australia and New Zealand. Her Birmingham teammate Harriet Scott, and goalkeeper Sophie Whitehouse have also been chosen as training players.

Speaking to the media today, Pauw stressed that whittling the squad down to 23 was a “devastating” process, and said she has “broken dreams” while informing her players of the difficult calls she made.

Finn was a particularly notable omission from the squad of 23, having played a vital role in Ireland’s qualification campaign. However, she released a statement this evening, reiterating her commitment to the Ireland team while also expressing that today has been one of “mixed emotions.”

“Today has been a historic day for Women’s football in Ireland and a day of mixed emotions for me personally. People know I wear my heart on my sleeve whenever I play and I will continue to do so going forward.

“Representing your country is the biggest honor anyone can have. I feel so privileged to have been part of this squad since the beginning of our World Cup campaign.

“Elite sport is difficult and sometimes people face unforeseen setbacks. I will continue, as I always have, to work hard representing my country to make my dreams reality and inspire the next generation of girls to do the same.

“I am grateful to be named as a training player and will continue to play my part as the Republic of Ireland prepare for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. As Always the girls and the staff have my full support and commitment.

“I’d like to thank my family, friends and fans in Ireland and Birmingham for their support today and always.”

