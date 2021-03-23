BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 23 March 2021
Advertisement

Jamie Foxx set to star in Martin Scorsese-backed Mike Tyson biopic

The television limited series about ‘Iron Mike’ is in development.

By AFP Tuesday 23 Mar 2021, 6:07 PM
42 minutes ago 510 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5389623
Mike Tyson (file pic).
Image: PA
Mike Tyson (file pic).
Mike Tyson (file pic).
Image: PA

JAMIE FOXX won an Oscar for his portrayal of singing legend Ray Charles. Now, he looks set to take on the life story of another iconic American — controversial boxing great Mike Tyson.

The television limited series about “Iron Mike” is in development, the boxer announced, with Antoine Fuqua (“Training Day”) to direct and Martin Scorsese on the production team.

“I have been looking to tell my story for quite some time,” Tyson said in a statement sent to AFP Monday, which confirmed information first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

“I look forward to collaborating with Martin, Antoine, Jamie and the entire creative team to bring audiences a series that not only captures my professional and personal journey but also inspires and entertains.”

A spokeswoman for Fuqua confirmed he is attached to the project. So far, the series has not been acquired by a network or streaming service, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Tyson said his recent comeback to the ring — he fought to a draw with Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition in November 2020, at age 54 — made this the perfect time for his story to be told.

The former world heavyweight champion is one of boxing’s most successful — and most controversial — figures. Considered one of the best heavyweights of all time, he went 50-6 with 44 knockouts, retiring in 2005 with a loss to Kevin McBride.

But he is also known for his erratic behaviour — biting off a piece of Evander Holyfield’s ear before losing their infamous 1997 bout — and his brushes with the law, including a conviction for rape and a cocaine addiction.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Tyson later played himself in “The Hangover” (2009) before taking a one-man show to Broadway.

In late February, streaming platform Hulu announced it was making a limited series about the boxer called “Iron Mike.”

Tyson said that project did not have his blessing and that he was not going to earn anything from the “tone-deaf cultural misappropriation” of his life story. He urged viewers to boycott Hulu.

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie