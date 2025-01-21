England's Jamie George ruled out of Six Nations opener against Ireland

ENGLAND HAVE BEEN hit by the loss of vice-captain Jamie George for their Six Nations opener against Ireland on 1 February, with Alex Mitchell also a doubt for the Dublin showdown.

Hooker George suffered a hamstring injury in Saracens’ Investec Champions Cup defeat by Saracens on Sunday and will miss the start of the tournament, the Rugby Football Union has confirmed.

Northampton scrum-half Mitchell sustained a knee problem against Munster on Saturday but could yet feature against Ireland after being taken to the squad’s pre-Championship training camp in Girona to continue his rehabilitation.

An attritional weekend of European action has also seen Northampton lock Alex Coles, Leicester scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet and Harlequins number eight Alex Dombrandt ruled out of contention for the Aviva Stadium clash.

Advertisement