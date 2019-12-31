This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Munster team doctor fined and handed three-week suspended ban following Saracens row

Dr Jamie Kearns was found to have verbally abused Jamie George.

By Niall Kelly Tuesday 31 Dec 2019, 3:38 PM
1 hour ago 5,989 Views 16 Comments
Row: Incident sparked a scuffle between the Munster and Saracens players.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

MUNSTER TEAM DOCTOR Jamie Kearns has been fined €2,000 and handed a three-week suspended touchline ban following a disciplinary hearing in London yesterday.

An independent panel upheld a misconduct complaint against Kearns and found that he had verbally abused Saracens hooker Jamie George during the Heineken Champions Cup clash at Allianz Park earlier this month.

The incident between Kearns and George sparked a scuffle involving players from both sides, with Sarries Director of Rugby Mark McCall claiming afterwards that the row “was instigated by a member of their staff who said something horrible to one of our players”.

In their statement, European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) said that:

The independent panel found that, during the match at Allianz Park on Saturday 14 December, Dr Kearns verbally abused the Saracens player, Jamie George, and that in doing so, Dr Kearns breached the EPCR Disciplinary Rules.
The independent Disciplinary Committee took into account the immediate expression of remorse shown by Dr Kearns and determined that he serve a three-week touchline ban, suspended for a period of 12 months and pay a fine of €2,000 (due immediately).

