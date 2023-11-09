Brighton seize control of group, while McGrath's stunning free-kick not enough for Dons

Ajax 0-2 Brighton

BRIGHTON TOOK CONTROL of their Europa League destiny with a commanding 2-0 win against Ajax at the Amsterdam Arena to complete back-to-back victories over the Dutch giants.

A goal in each half from Ansu Fati and Simon Adingra meant Roberto De Zerbi’s side moved into the qualification spots in Group B for the first time on their debut European campaign, with a performance that matched the ease with which they dispatched the four-time European champions at home two weeks earlier.

Since then, Ajax had appointed a new manager in John van’t Schip, but despite an uptick in domestic form it never looked like they had the firepower to unduly trouble Brighton, who could have won by a greater margin had Joao Pedro, Adingra and Fati not wasted good chances.

Republic of Ireland striker Evan Ferguson, meanwhile, replaced goalscorer Fati in the 65th minute.

Despite their struggles this season, it was Ajax who made the brighter start. After 13 minutes, Kristian Hlynsson found himself with space to drift into with the ball and shot from 25 yards, though it was a comfortable save from Bart Verbruggen.

The opening goal for Brighton was against the run of play, and came from an Ajax error. Silvano Vos was under little pressure in midfield but carelessly gave the ball to Adingra, who moved it calmly into the path of Fati to roll it beyond Diant Ramaj in the home side’s goal.

De Zerbi’s side kept their hosts largely at arm’s length for the remainder of the first period, coming to life in added time before the break when Fati looked to return Adingra’s favour in assisting his goal.

The pair linked up well down the right of Ajax’s box, but after a clever pass by the goalscorer Adingra’s shot to Ramaj’s near post was deflected behind off the legs of the goalkeeper.

Ajax had won twice in the Eredivisie since being beaten at the Amex Stadium two weeks previously, dragging themselves off the bottom of the league and into midtable.

Yet despite reaching half-time here having enjoyed the lion’s share of possession, they had rarely troubled Verbruggen as they sought a result to finally kick start their European campaign.

Advertisement

Pedro, the competition’s joint-top scorer at the start of play, danced through Ajax’s defence early in the second half a lashed an effort into the side netting. The Brazilian received a first senior national team call-up on Monday and was inches from marking it with a fifth Europa League goal of the campaign.

Instead it was Adingra who would double Brighton’s lead minutes later, timing his run perfectly to get on the end of Fati’s pass and unleashing an unstoppable, rising drive into Ramaj’s top corner.

Fati had the chance to get his second and Brighton’s third when Ramaj presented the ball to Karou Mitoma, Ajax saved from further embarrassment only by a poor touch from Fati as the pass was played in to him.

They came within inches of a lifeline 15 minutes from time. Brian Brobbey struck first time with his left foot as the ball arrived into the box, and his shot beat Verbruggen before hitting the post, rolling along the goal-line and striking the opposite upright.

It was to be as close as Ajax would come, as Brighton earned a first away win in Europe to cement their position in the group ahead of their final two games.

PAOK 2-2 Aberdeen

Jamie McGrath, that is a BEAUTY 🤩#UECL pic.twitter.com/UlRHiZOLI5 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 9, 2023

Jamie McGrath’s 30-yard free-kick earned Aberdeen a point against PAOK in Greece but it was not enough to keep the Dons in the Europa Conference League beyond Christmas.

McGrath struck soon after PAOK took the lead midway through the second half after fighting back from an early opener from Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes.

The 2-2 draw in Thessaloniki earned Aberdeen their second point in Group G but PAOK moved to 10 points, while Eintracht Frankfurt’s win over HJK Helsinki moved the Germans on to nine points after four games.

The damage in the group had been done when PAOK fought back from a two-goal deficit to win at Pittodrie deep in stoppage-time two weeks earlier.

Aberdeen started with top goalscorer Bojan Miovski on the bench and Duk seized his chance in the starting line-up.

The Dons took the lead in the 14th minute after Nicky Devlin played a one-two with Ryan Duncan and delivered a low cross. Duk rolled his marker and netted on the turn from eight yards.

The hosts were level nine minutes later. Aberdeen centre-back Slobodan Rubezic lost a tackle with Taison and failed to track his opponents’ run properly. The Brazilian played a one-two and slotted home.

McGrath might have wondered whether the video assistant referee would intervene after Vieirinha escaped with a yellow card for stamping on his ankle.

The Dons survived some serious pressure to go in level at half-time. Rubezic hit his own post as he blocked a cross, Vieirinha tested the Dons with some teasing crosses and Brandon hit the post.

Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos made two saves in the opening minutes of the second half before the Dons came back into it without threatening.

PAOK put the pressure on with a series of set-pieces and Mbwana Samatta eventually nodded home from a crowded goalmouth in the 67th minute.

The Greek side’s lead only lasted three minutes when McGrath found the corner of the net with a well-struck free-kick after Duk had been pushed.

The Republic of Ireland midfielder was soon the victim of a penalty award despite not touching his opponent, Giannis Konstantelias. The decision was reversed after a VAR review but it was the second time in 10 minutes that a PAOK player had escaped punishment for an outrageous penalty-box dive.

Miovski replaced McGrath in the 78th minute but neither the Macedonian striker nor any of his team-mates would get a late chance to keep the Dons in the qualification hunt.

It was PAOK who finished the stronger team. Stefan Schwab missed a great headed chance and Roos saved from Taison before Aberdeen held out from some sustained pressure.

Aberdeen’s only late attacks came via several long throws from Richard Jensen but none of them led to a chance.