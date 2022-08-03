Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dundee United boss excited as Ireland international McGrath nears move from Wigan

McGrath is set to return to the Scottish Premiership on loan after struggling for minutes since his move to Wigan from St Mirren.

By Press Association Wednesday 3 Aug 2022, 1:01 PM
Republic of Ireland midfielder Jamie McGrath in action against Portugal.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

DUNDEE UNITED MANAGER Jack Ross is excited about the possibility of finally getting a chance to work with Republic of Ireland international Jamie McGrath after he confirmed that his club are closing in on a loan deal for the Wigan midfielder.

The Tannadice boss was close to signing the 25-year-old Meath man from St Mirren when he was in charge of Hibernian last August before a last-minute snag on deadline day prevented the transfer from happening.

McGrath, who impressed for Stephen Kenny’s Ireland last year, ended up joining Wigan in January but has struggled for game time with the Latics and consequently fallen out of favour at international level. He is now set to join United on a season-long loan.

“It’s a deal we would hope to conclude but haven’t done so as yet, so difficult for me to comment on properly,” said Ross, speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Dundee United’s Europa Conference League qualifier at home to AZ Alkmaar on Thursday. “But certainly in terms of our desire to bring that player to the club, that is there.

“I think that’s common knowledge now and I’m confident that hopefully that will be the case.”

Ross thought he had signed McGrath from St Mirren 11 months ago in a proposed swap deal with Scott Allan before a paperwork mix-up at the Easter Road club’s end killed the transfer.

The manager was sacked by Hibs in December but has continued to monitor the midfielder from afar.

“When you work with players or identify them as players you would like to work with, you continually follow their career pathway and how they’re getting on,” said Ross. “He’s somebody I’ve been keen to work with in the past and hopefully I’ll get that opportunity soon.”

Former St Patrick’s Athletic and Dundalk midfielder McGrath has earned six Ireland caps since making his debut for the Boys in Green 14 months ago.

