BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 4°C Saturday 30 January 2021
Advertisement

Irish midfielder hails famous Celtic win

Former Dundalk star Jamie McGrath has been a key part of St Mirren’s excellent season.

By Paul Fennessy Saturday 30 Jan 2021, 9:34 PM
1 hour ago 2,709 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5340644
Jamie McGrath has nine goals in 30 appearances for St Mirren.
Image: PA
Jamie McGrath has nine goals in 30 appearances for St Mirren.
Jamie McGrath has nine goals in 30 appearances for St Mirren.
Image: PA

IRISH MIDFIELDER Jamie McGrath expressed his delight after St Mirren earned a first away win against Celtic since 1990.

The former Dundalk player has been enjoying an excellent season in Scotland playing under former Ireland international Jim Goodwin, scoring nine goals and making 30 appearances in all competitions this season.

He is one of five Irish players on the books at St Mirren, along with Jake Doyle-Hayes, Conor McCarthy, Joe Shaughnessy and Dylan Connolly, all of whom featured in the memorable 2-1 victory today.

It continues a memorable season for St Mirren, who beat Rangers on their way to the Scottish League Cup semi-final, which they lost last weekend, while they are currently sixth in the Scottish Premiership.

“It was a great performance from the lads, I think we left it all out there,” the 24-year-old Meath native said afterwards.

“To a man I thought we were excellent, and I thought we deserved it on the night.”

On ending the 31-year-wait for a victory at Celtic Park, McGrath added: “We had belief going into the game, we had a plan and we stuck to it. We have that belief that we can go anywhere and win. It was an unbelievable game.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie