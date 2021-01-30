Irish midfielder hails famous Celtic win

Jamie McGrath has nine goals in 30 appearances for St Mirren.

Jamie McGrath has nine goals in 30 appearances for St Mirren.

IRISH MIDFIELDER Jamie McGrath expressed his delight after St Mirren earned a first away win against Celtic since 1990.

The former Dundalk player has been enjoying an excellent season in Scotland playing under former Ireland international Jim Goodwin, scoring nine goals and making 30 appearances in all competitions this season.

He is one of five Irish players on the books at St Mirren, along with Jake Doyle-Hayes, Conor McCarthy, Joe Shaughnessy and Dylan Connolly, all of whom featured in the memorable 2-1 victory today.

It continues a memorable season for St Mirren, who beat Rangers on their way to the Scottish League Cup semi-final, which they lost last weekend, while they are currently sixth in the Scottish Premiership.

“It was a great performance from the lads, I think we left it all out there,” the 24-year-old Meath native said afterwards.

“To a man I thought we were excellent, and I thought we deserved it on the night.”

On ending the 31-year-wait for a victory at Celtic Park, McGrath added: “We had belief going into the game, we had a plan and we stuck to it. We have that belief that we can go anywhere and win. It was an unbelievable game.”

