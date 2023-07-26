Ireland midfielder McGrath terminates contract at Wigan

IRELAND MIDFIELDER JAMIE McGrath has left Wigan Athletic after opting to terminate his contract.

The departure is made with immediate effect by McGrath, who played for Wigan’s first side four times last season before spending the campaign on load at Scottish side Dundee United.

Advertisement

McGrath departs, along with Wigan defender Jack Whatmough. Meath native McGrath joined Wigan in January 2022 from St Mirren.

Club Statement | Jack Whatmough and Jamie McGrath.#wafc 🔵⚪️ — Wigan Athletic (@LaticsOfficial) July 26, 2023

A statement from Wigan read:

“Following advice and guidance from the PFA, Jack Whatmough and Jamie McGrath made the decision to terminate their contracts due to repeated contractual breaches under the previous ownership.

“The club made repeated efforts to retain both players, but ultimately a decision has been made to focus on the future under the new ownership in this exciting new era for Wigan Athletic.

“Both players have therefore left the club with immediate effect.

“We thank Jack and Jamie for their efforts whilst in a Latics shirt.”