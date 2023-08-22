Ireland international Jamie McGrath seals Scottish Premiership deal after Wigan exit

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL JAMIE McGrath said he wants to “be part of something special” after agreeing his return to the Scottish Premiership with Aberdeen.

McGrath, who was a free agent after opting to cancel his contract at Wigan Athletic earlier this summer, has signed a two-year deal at Pittodrie.

The Meath native could make his Dons debut as early as Thursday night when they travel to Sweden for their Europa League play-off against Hacken, provided his international clearance comes through in time.

McGrath lined out in the Scottish Premiership for St Mirren from 2020-2022 before moving to League One Wigan, and then spent last season on loan with Dundee United.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson said McGrath’s “creativity, quality of passing and goal contributions will add another dimension to our midfield, and he has the right mentality to fit into our squad.

“We look forward to working with Jamie and giving him the platform to showcase the ability he has.”

McGrath, who will wear number seven, said: “The size of the club sells itself and the way the manager wants to play suits me so hopefully I can add something to the team.

“It’s a really exciting challenge and I want to be part of something special here.”