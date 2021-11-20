Jamie McGrath hits a stunner but St Mirren held

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Jamie McGrath continued his impressive form as he struck an excellent goal for St Mirren.

But Jim Goodwin’s side were ultimately held 1-1 by Livingston in Paisley thanks to Nicky Devlin’s late strike.

The Buddies looked set for a first win in five games thanks to McGrath’s brilliant long-range shot.

But Livi skipper Devlin smashed in a driven effort one minute from time to rescue a point for his team.

McGrath was was not far away with a volley that drifted narrowly wide after the break.

The Irishman, though, got his next effort on target as he gave Saints a stunning 68th-minute lead.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Tait was bundled over by Stephane Omeonga, but before referee Steven McLean could blow for the foul, McGrath had curled the loose ball over Stryjek from 25 yards.

The forward then had another attempt not long after, which was saved as the home side looked to build on their lead.

Livingston made a triple change to try to get back into the contest and, after Alnwick had made a brilliant save from substitute Alan Forrest, Devlin drilled in the loose ball from just outside the box.