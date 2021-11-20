Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Saturday 20 November 2021
Advertisement

Jamie McGrath hits a stunner but St Mirren held

The Ireland star showed quick-thinking to break the deadlock.

By Press Association Saturday 20 Nov 2021, 5:59 PM
33 minutes ago 912 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5607506
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Jamie McGrath continued his impressive form as he struck an excellent goal for St Mirren.

But Jim Goodwin’s side were ultimately held 1-1 by Livingston in Paisley thanks to Nicky Devlin’s late strike.

The Buddies looked set for a first win in five games thanks to McGrath’s brilliant long-range shot.

But Livi skipper Devlin smashed in a driven effort one minute from time to rescue a point for his team.

McGrath was was not far away with a volley that drifted narrowly wide after the break.

The Irishman, though, got his next effort on target as he gave Saints a stunning 68th-minute lead.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Tait was bundled over by Stephane Omeonga, but before referee Steven McLean could blow for the foul, McGrath had curled the loose ball over Stryjek from 25 yards.

The forward then had another attempt not long after, which was saved as the home side looked to build on their lead.

Livingston made a triple change to try to get back into the contest and, after Alnwick had made a brilliant save from substitute Alan Forrest, Devlin drilled in the loose ball from just outside the box.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie